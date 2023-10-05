Meet the Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast: who's who in the nautical comedy

Ahoy, matey! It's time for a brand-new season of Max's popular maritime series, and to celebrate we're taking a look at the Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast.

While Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi are reprising their leading roles as Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard respectively, they have quite the supporting cast helping them to ensure fans everywhere enjoy this period comedy across the seven seas.

Whether you're ready to dive right into the characters and the actors portraying them, or perhaps sick of our pirate-related puns, here's the Our Flag Means Death season 2 cast.

Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnet

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Stede Bonnet is a wealthy landowner who became tired of his regular life. So to help remedy his boredom, he abandoned everything and everyone he knew, purchased a ship and hired a crew to embark on a life of piracy. It didn't take long for him to acquire the nickname the Gentleman Pirate, because he doesn't exactly embody the pirate stereotype. However, he and Blackbird form a close relationship in season 1 that will continue to be explored in season 2.

Rhys Darby has starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, Next Goal Wins and other feature films as well as TV series.

Taika Waititi as Blackbeard

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard, is one of the most feared pirate captains of his time. Ironically, he's found the scary reputation he's built makes being a pirate too easy, which equates to boredom. He finds some excitement in Stede, who eventually becomes Blackbeard's love interest. However, that romance fizzled and now it appears Blackbeard may find himself on a warpath due to his broken heart.

Taika Waititi is a producer, director and actor. In addition to being an executive producer on Our Flag Means Death, he's been spotted onscreen recently acting in The Mandalorian, History of the World: Part II and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Samson Kayo as Oluwande Boodhari

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Oluwande Boodhari tries his best to be Stede's protector as a part of his crew on board the Revenge. Considering Stede can be naive at times, Oluwande's job is never-ending.

Samson Kayo’s most recent acting credits include Bloods, The Bubble and North Star.

Vico Ortiz as Jim Jimenez

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Jim Jimenez is a skilled fighter. Unfortunately, a bounty was placed on their head for killing Spanish Jackie's husband. Fortunately for Jim, they became a member of the crew on board the Revenge and found a romantic partner in Oluwande.

Vico Ortiz's most notable role outside of Our Flag Means Death has been in The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Ewen Bremner as Nathaniel Buttons

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Nathaniel Buttons is the first mate on the Revenge, whom Stede often calls on for advice. He also has the uncanny ability to communicate with seagulls.

Ewen Bremner is an actor who has been featured in projects like Wonder Woman, American Renegades and Trainspotting.

Joel Fry as Frenchie

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Frenchie is the defacto singing narrator in Stede's crew. Oftentimes, Frenchie puts their voyages into song.

Joel Fry has been busy on both the big and small screen over the past few years. He starred in Disney's live-action film Cruella as Jasper, and he's been spotted in other projects like Silent Night and Haunting of the Queen Mary.

Matthew Maher as Black Pete

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Black Pete is often a bit irritable, but that's typical of a pirate. However, he's on board the Revenge with Stede, so he's often a standout among his crew. Black Pete has also been romantically linked to Lucius Spriggs (Nathan Foad).

Matthew Maher's is best known for his role in Our Flag Means Death, although he also appeared in Bloods.

Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Wee John Feeney is also in the Revenge crew. He's a bit odd in that he arguably has an unhealthy obsession with fire.

Kristian Nairn has starred in other projects like Unwelcome and Robin Hood: The Rebellion, but his standout role has been as Hodor in Game of Thrones.

Con O'Neill as Israel 'Izzy' Hands

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Izzy embodies the full stereotype of a pirate, and has garnered quite the reputation as Blackbeard's first mate, who is nothing short of ruthless.

Con O’Neill has previously starred in things like Happy Valley and The Batman.

David Fane as Fang

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

Fang is a member of Blackbeard's crew, who is more mild-mannered compared to his fellow pirates. He's not the biggest fan of Izzy.

David Fane was also been featured in Next Goal Wins and The Messenger.

Other cast members of Our Flag Means Death season 2

Helping to round out the cast for season 2 are the following:

Samba Schutte as Roach

Nat Faxon as The Swede

Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie

Ruibo Qian as Zheng Yi Sao

Madeleine Sami as Archie

Anapela Polataivao as Auntie

Erroll Shand as Prince Ricky Barnes

Minnie Driver

Bronson Pinchot

Our Flag Means Death season 2 is streaming on Max.