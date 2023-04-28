Meet the Peter Pan & Wendy cast: who's who in the Disney remake

Disney's latest live-action remake will see the Peter Pan & Wendy cast bringing the classic Disney cartoon to life in a Disney Plus exclusive that's been helmed by The Green Knight and Pete's Dragon director, David Lowery.

Peter Pan & Wendy introduces us to Wendy Darling and her brothers who are whisked away to Neverland by Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. There, Wendy and the boys come up against the villainous Captain Hook, embarking on a dangerous, exciting adventure.

Read on to find out a little bit more about the Peter Pan & Wendy cast and who they play...

Peter Pan & Wendy cast: Alexander Molony as Peter Pan

Alexander Molony as Peter Pan. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Disney Enterprises)

Alexander Molony plays Peter Pan, the adventurous young boy from Neverland. If you've not encountered him before, he lives in the far-off land with a group of youngsters known collectively as his Lost Boys, and is in a constant battle with Captain Hook.

Where else have you seen Alexander Molony? Molony has also appeared in The Reluctant Landlord, The Bad Seed Returns, and he voiced the title character in Claude.

Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling

Ever Anderson as Wendy Darling. (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Ever Anderson is playing Wendy, a young girl from London who sets out for a dream adventure in Neverland with Peter Pan. She's the oldest of three siblings, and both of her brothers are brought along with her. By the looks of things, she's set to get an even bigger role in the story than she's had before in David Lowery's version of the story.

Where else have you seen Ever Anderson? Anderson previously appeared in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and Black Widow.

Jude Law as Captain Hook

Jude Law as Captain Hook. (Image credit: Eric Zachanovich/Disney Enterprises)

Jude Law is taking on the role of the latest iconic Disney villain, Captain Hook. Like Peter Pan, he likely needs no introduction, though if you haven't come across him before, he's the enemy of Peter Pan, and wants nothing more than to defeat him.

Where else have you seen Jude Law? Law is the most well-known member among the cast. Most recently, he's played Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies, though he's also starred in Sherlock Holmes, The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Black Sea, The Young Pope, and Contagion, among other projects.

Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell

Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell. (Image credit: Disney Enterprises)

Yara Shahidi is playing the live-action incarnation of Tinker Bell, a fairy whose dust enables Peter Pan and the Lost Boys to fly.

Where else have you seen Yara Shahidi? Shadidi is likely best known for playing Zoey Johnson in Black-ish and Grown-ish, though she's also had roles in The First Family, Trollhunters, PAW Patrol: The Movie, My Father's Dragon and Extrapolations, among others.

Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily

Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Disney Enterprises)

Alyssa Wapanatâhk is playing Tiger Lily, one of Peter's allies in Never Land. Tiger Lily is a warrior princess and daughter of Neverland's indigenous tribe's chief, and apparently, Wendy believes she has a crush on Peter.

Where else have you seen Alyssa Wapanatâhk? Although Peter Pan & Wendy is arguably Wapanatâhk's biggest role to date, she's also appeared in Riverdale, Bones of Crows, Rehab, and a series of short films.

Who else stars in Peter Pan & Wendy?

Along with all the above stars, Peter Pan & Wendy also features:

Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches) as John Darling

Jacobi Jupe (Britannia) as Michael Darling

Molly Parker (Deadwood) as Mary Darling, the Darling's mother

Alan Tudyk (Firefly) as George Darling, the Darling's father

Jim Gaffigan (Hotel Transylvania) as Mr. Smee

Noah Matthews as Slightly

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez (Legion) as Nibs

Skyler Yates (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Tudy

Kelsey Yates (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Rudy

Florence Bensberg (Strike Back) as Curly

Caelan Eddie (Hollyoaks) as Tootles

Diana Tsoy (Kung Fu) as Birdie

Felix de Sousa as Bellweather

Peter Pan & Wendy is now available to watch on Disney Plus.