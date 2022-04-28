My Father’s Dragon — voice cast, plot, first look and all about the heartwarming animated movie

My Father’s Dragon is the latest gorgeous animated movie from Cartoon Saloon, the makers of Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers, and boasts an impressive voice cast that includes Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, as well as Alan Cumming, Adam Brody and Whoopi Goldberg.

Adapted from the 1948 novel Elmer and the Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett and penned by Inside Out writer Meg LeFauve, the adventure follows Elmer, who runs away to a Wild Island to rescue a baby dragon.

"Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book," says director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner). "We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery."

So here’s everything you need to know about My Father’s Dragon...

There’s no release date for My Father’s Dragon yet, but we’re hoping we’ll get to see the film before the end of 2022. We’ll update this guide as soon as we know more.

My Father’s Dragon plot

My Father’s Dragon follows Elmer, who’s struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother. But then he runs away in search of a captive baby dragon on Wild Island and finds much more than he could ever have anticipated. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

My Father’s Dragon voice cast — Jacob Tremblay and Gaten Matarazzo

Netflix has revealed the A-list voice cast for My Father’s Dragon will be headed up by Luca star Jacob Tremblay and Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo. Jacob made his name in the movie Room, opposite Brie Larson, and has also starred in Wonder, Harley Quinn and The Twilight Zone. Meanwhile, aside from playing Dustin in Stranger Things, Gaten has been the host of Netflix’s hidden camera show Prank Encounters.

Jacob Tremblay was a huge hit in Disney Plus animation Luca. (Image credit: Disney)

Gaten Matarazzo (on right) with Finn Wolfhard Caleb McLaughlin in hit Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is among the voice cast in My Father’s Dragon?

My Father’s Dragon is also joined by a huge and impressive voice cast that includes Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ian McShane.

Whoopi Goldberg is among the all-star voice cast in My Father's Dragon. (Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for My Father’s Dragon?

There's no trailer for My Father’s Dragon yet, but Netflix has released a glorious first image (see above), which gives us a tantalizing glimpse of a gorgeous animated world. We’ll update this guide as soon as a trailer lands.