Meet the Survivor season 46 cast: who's who on the reality show

With Survivor season 46 just a few weeks away, let's get to know the members of the Survivor season 46 cast, a group that ranges from 22 years old to 48 and comes from all across the United States and one from Canada. Which of them will have what it takes to outwit, outplay and outlast the others for the $1 million prize?

As always, Jeff Probst is back on board to host Survivor season 46, helping to guide the castaways as they deal with immunity and reward challenges and tribal councils. The castaways are also once again heading to Fiji, the place where Survivor has been calling home for many years now. They all will be split up into three tribes of six people at the start of the season, however at this time we don't know how the contestants are going to be paired up or what the tribe names are.

You'll see them all in action for the first time on the Survivor season 46 premiere on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, but for now let's meet the full Survivor season 46 cast.

Q Burdette

Q is used to competing with a large group, as he was one of 17 kids in his family growing up in Mississippi. Now the 29-year-old real estate agent and former college football player lives in Memphis, Tenn. In the game, he looks to take control early and dictate how the game unfolds.

Jessica "Jess" Chong

Inspired to sign up for Survivor by former castaway Gabby Pascuzzi, Jessica is excited that she doesn't have to hide who she is to make it far into the game. While she jokes that some of the other players may find her kooky, she believe her fearlessness — which she showed when moving to San Francisco to embark on a career in coding despite never having done it before — can be beneficial in Survivor.

Charlie Davis

Law student Charlie knows about pain and endurance, as he is an active runner and a walk-on on the Harvard cross country team. With one year left to graduate from law school, Charlie believes this may be the only time in his life where he can take part in something like this. His key strategy: play the game like different Taylor Swift eras (watch out when he's on Reputation mode).

Tevin Davis

Tevin has gone from being raised in a family that had to contend with eviction notices and having their power turned off to discovering acting as a way to forge a deeper understanding of himself. He knows though that Survivor can strip you down to a different layer, but he is excited to find out who the Tevin after his experience on Survivor is going to be.

Tiffany Nicole Ervin

As an artist, Tiffany says she has to sell herself as much as she is trying to sell her artwork, but she thinks that'll be an advantage as she competes and forms alliances with her fellow castaways. And despite some initial hesitations about spending an extended period on an island, she has a belief that she can do anything and thinks the experience will only amp that up 10 times.

Moriah Gaynor

It doesn't sound like Moriah will be playing this game cautiously, as she says she would rather go out guns blazing, whether that's in the first week or all the way to final tribal council, to make sure that no one, even herself, can say she could have done something else to give her a better chance.

Maria Gonzalez

With permission from her kids to "lie, cheat and steal" during the game, Maria is ready to go in an experience that she calls a "must" in her life. She certainly has shown she can handle everything, touting that she gave birth to all of her children at home and with no medicine, as well as running three marathons.

Bhanu Gopal

Bhanu knows that living like they will in Survivor is not a game for many, including himself as he was growing up in India. Now, the IT quality analyst from Massachusetts, who was introduced to Survivor by his husband and takes inspiration from past Survivor contestant Spencer Bledsoe, is absolutely determined to win this season's title.

Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams

Jem and her husband both applied for Survivor, but she is the one who ultimately made it on the show. Perhaps that is because of her fighting spirit, which has seen her take the difficult circumstances she and her family had growing up and work her way up to a managerial position for an international brand, both of which she thinks can help her as she attempts to play the game.

David "Jelinsky" Jelinsky

The youngest of the contestants this season, Jelinsky is still a long-time fan of the show, as evidenced by him having a Survivor-themed slot machine in his bedroom. He says he models his game after Tyson Apostol, humorous but also very devious. The Las Vegas is willing to bet that he will be part of that final tribal council with people voting for him to win.

Ben Katzman

A musician and guitar teacher from Miami, one of the biggest lessons he has learned is relying on your gut. So that is his approach as he plays the game this season, even if it could lead him to being the first person voted off.

Hunter McKnight

Hunter has some extra motivation to do well on this season of Survivor: to avoid getting teased by his high school students. He doesn't plan to advertise that he was lined up to be a doctor before becoming a teacher, instead wanting to make his fellow castaways think he is just here for a good time; which he is, but he also really wants to win.

Randen Montalvo

Survivor is kind of a full circle moment for Randen, who sees parallels between choosing to struggle and live outside as part of the game and his own childhood that saw him at times living on the street. But he has overcome those difficulties and raised a nice family. Though he does hope he proves his daughter wrong, who is planning a party with the belief he is getting voted out first.

Kenzie Petty

Kenzie's ability to make strong connections with people is what makes her successful in the real world and she believes it'll be just as important on Survivor. Plus, she's fine if you want to underestimate her, she'll use that to her advantage. Ultimately, she's excited to get to play this game for herself to try and make her dreams come true.

Tim Spicer

Tim has spent his career helping high school students and college students get into and through college, now he sees Survivor as a chance to show his sons some of those key lessons: that anything you put your mind to you can accomplish.

Soda Thompson

Soda believes she already is the embodiment of a survivor based on her childhood, but she is eager to show that to everyone else by competing in this game. This teacher is ready to push and pull through everything as part of the game.

Venus Vafa

Venus makes it clear, you shouldn't let her looks fool you, she is ready to play this game. She's fine with letting others thinking the are in charge, but she intends to be the one giving the directions on where things are going. Venus also holds dear her Iranian heritages, noting her parents' courage to immigrate to Canada and Iranian women's fights for rights being motivators to accomplish great things.

Liz Wilcox

Having already created three businesses and a personal brand, Liz knows how to take action. However, she says that when she saw a casting opportunity and thought she could do well on the show, her daughter asked if she was going to just talk about it or do it. Now she's on the island and hoping to succeed in the game.

Survivor season 46 premieres on Wednesday, February 28, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS. It'll stream on-demand on Paramount Plus the next day.