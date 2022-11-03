Meet The Takeover Cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller

Géza Weisz and Holly Mae Brood are two of the stars in The Takeover.

Here's a rundown of the stars that feature in The Takeover cast.

The Takeover is a Dutch action-thriller from Annemarie van de Mond that's just dropped onto Netflix. The film follows Mel Bandison, an ethical hacker who lands herself in hot water after tackling a data breach for a high-tech, self-driving bus.

In defusing the breach, Mel unintentionally closes down an international crime network; her life is soon flipped upside down as she ends up being framed for a murder that she didn't commit. From there, she goes on the run and seeks out some close friends as she tries to prove her innocence.

Read on to find out who the major players in The Takeover cast are, as well as where you might know them from.

Who's who in The Takeover cast: Holly Mae Brood as Mel Bandison

The Takeover's protagonist, Mel Bandison. (Image credit: Mark De Blok/ Netflix)

Dutch actress Holly Mae Brood stars as Mel, the hacker at the center of The Takeover's problems after shutting down the criminal network.

Where else have you seen Holly Mae Brood? Aside from The Takeover, Holly Mae Brood has appeared in Foodies, Life As It Should Be, Vicious, Dare, and the Dutch soap opera, Goede tijden, slechte tijden. She's also one of the presenters for the Flemish version of Love Island.

Géza Weisz as Thomas Deen

Thomas gets wrapped up in Mel's troubles. (Image credit: Mark De Blok/Netflix)

Géza Weisz plays Thomas Deen, a man Mel went on a date with. When the criminal organization comes after her, she seeks him out and tries to hide at his place, before the pair end up going on the run together.

Where else have you seen Géza Weisz? Weisz is a casting director and actor; he's had roles in All in Kitchen, Bluf, Bagels & bubbles, Help! I've Shrunk the Family, The East and Life Is Wonderful.

Frank Lammers as Buddy Benschot

Buddy knows his computers. (Image credit: Mark De Blok/Netflix)

Frank Lammers features as Mel's former mentor, Buddy. She seeks him out when she starts trying to track down the criminals who are out to frame her.

Where else have you seen Frank Lammers? Lammers has had roles in Undercover, H4Z4RD, D-Railed, Black Book, Grenslanders, Amsterdam Undercover and Ferry.

Noortje Herlaar as Linde van Erp

Noortje Herlaar as CEO Linde van Erp. (Image credit: Mark De Blok/Netflix)

In The Takeover, Noortke Herlaar plays Linde van Erp, the CEO of the company behind the self-driving bus that Mel inspects at the start of the film.

Where else have you seen Noortje Herlaar? Noortje has appeared in both The Hitman's Bodyguard and the sequel, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, as well as LOIS, Modern Love Amsterdam, Zuidas, The Body Collector, Just Say Yes and Romy's Salon.

Lawrence Sheldon as Rogers

Rogers cuts a threatening silhouette. (Image credit: Netflix)

English actor Lawrence Sheldon plays Rogers, the villain of the piece. He works for the criminal organization that Mel interrupts, and orchestrates her framing in exchange to try and get her to fix the network's disruption.

Who else stars in The Takeover?

Walid Benmbarek and Susan Radder in The Takeover. (Image credit: Willem Helwig/Netflix)

The Takeover also stars Susan Radder and Walid Benmbarek as two of the officers who are tasked with Mel's case and tracking her down. There's also Kok-Hwa Lie as Suk Mo Chen, Carly Wijs as Richelle, Thomas Dudkiewicz as Jay, and Kyra Smith as Yu-Jin.

The Takeover is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.