Meet The Valley cast: who's who in the Vanderpump Rules spinoff

The Valley, the latest Bravo reality series, focuses on a group of friends who have ties to Vanderpump Rules but have moved on to the next phases of their lives. The show explores these friends and couples navigate adulting, parenthood, business and the ups and downs of everyday life.

People have been buzzing about The Valley ahead of its premiere after stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their separation. Now we're learning that another couple on the show, Jesse and Michelle Lally, announced their separation after six years of marriage mere days ahead of the premiere, leading them to walk the red carpet separately. Both couples have said that viewers will see hints of their marriages unraveling in the show.

Bravo provided bios for the stars of The Valley to help us get to know the new cast of the new series.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Jax and Brittany went from clubbing every night with their friends to watching cartoons every morning with their toddler, Cruz, and they wouldn't have it any other way. While Jax used to proclaim he never wanted to settle down and have kids, that all changed when he met the love of his life, Brittany. Far away from their relatives in Kentucky and Florida, Jax and Brittany call the Valley home and have made friends their family. Now married for more than four years, the couple is often the voice of reason and the glue that holds the group together.

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick

After her last breakup, Kristen met Luke at a wedding in Colorado and they have been together ever since. An outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and hunting in the Rocky Mountains, Luke is no fan of the hustle and bustle of Hollywood but has chosen to reside in the Valley to be with Kristen. This duo has a lot to juggle, including starting a family, caring for three dogs, running multiple businesses and, not to mention, figuring out which state they want to call home.

Danny & Nia Sanchez Booko

Danny and Jax met on a night out in L.A. and instantly clicked when they realized they were both raised in Michigan with similar values. Once Brittany met Nia, a former Miss USA, their friendship was solidified. Deep into parenting with three children all under the age of 2, Danny and Nia find themselves busy with raising their kids, minivan shopping and figuring out just how far into the Valley they'll move.

Janet and Jason Caperna

Having lived in the same area in West Hollywood alongside Jax, Brittany and Kristen, Janet has been friends with the three for many years and made the leap to the Valley with her husband, Jason. A former executive assistant, Janet is taking a break from her career to focus on her newborn. Jason is a successful attorney who can argue both sides of any situation. Recently welcoming their first child, the couple is ready to begin their lives as first-time parents.

Jesse and Michelle Saniei Lally

Jesse has been friends with Jax since the two lived and modeled together in New York. Now, Jesse and his wife Michelle have a 3-year-old daughter and are a team of luxury real estate brokers in L.A. The couple sells homes to the top 1% of the top 1%, and they cultivate their clientele in the city and abroad. They're discovering that a fast-paced lifestyle can be a challenge to balance alongside marriage and parenthood.

Jasmine Goode

A former SURver, Jasmine is settling into her next chapter of life after her time as an NFL cheerleader and a member of the Bachelor Nation. Now she's working to get her real estate career off the ground under Michelle's mentorship. Although she isn't looking to have kids at this moment, she's hoping for a family someday with her girlfriend Melissa.

Zack Wickham

Brittany's best friend from college, Zack is a gym-goer who loves partying and dancing the night away in the West Hollywood scene. As the only single member in the group, Zack is its de facto confidant and often the only mediator between different gossiping factions.

The Valley airs Tuesday sat 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.