Meet the XO, Kitty cast: who's who in the Netflix rom-com

Who stars in XO, Kitty, the latest rom-com series that continues the story from the To All the Boys I Loved Before series? The newest Netflix original series further expands its wildly popular trilogy of teen romances that enraptured audiences and helped set viewing records for the streaming service. Taking over protagonist duties from her sister Lara Jean, Kitty is our newest hero who goes to South Korea to sort out her love life and find out more about her family's past.

XO, Kitty is an endearing tale of a young woman’s hunt for romance that ultimately leads her to explore her Korean heritage. While Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, the stars of the movies, aren't here, there are a couple familiar faces in the XO, Kitty cast, but also a group of newcomers and young actors who you might recognize.

Get to know the XO, Kitty cast and their characters before you binge-watch the show.

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

Anna Cathcart in XO, Kitty (Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

Kitty is the youngest sister of Lara Jean, the protagonist of the To All the Boys trilogy. In those movies, she was the meddling matchmaker who sent out her sister's private love letters to their never-intended recipients. She also met her boyfriend Dae, a South Korean boy with whom she's since dated long-distance. In XO, Kitty, she moves to Korea to attend the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). Her plans are to get closer to Dae and find out more about her late mother, who attended KISS as a teen. Unfortunately, things don't go according to plan, and she soon discovers that dealing with her own love life is very different to interfering with everyone else's.

Anna Cathcart played Kitty in all three movies and reprises the role in the new series. Born in Vancouver, she first starred in the Canadian educational series Odd Squad before breaking out as Dizzy Tremaine in the Disney Channel original movie series Descendants.

Choi Min-young as Dae Heon Kim

Choi Min-yeong in XO, Kitty (Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

Dae is the love of Kitty's life, her long-distance boyfriend who she has been dating since the seventh grade. But trying to maintain a relationship over the phone across two continents isn't easy. When Kitty moves to Seoul, she hopes to surprise Dae, but it's him who drops the biggest bombshell: he has another girlfriend. Is Kitty really his true love or is he simply not ready for the pressures of teen romance?

Choi Min-young, also credited as Minyeong Choi, has been acting since he was 12 years old. He has starred in a number of Korean television series, including Mr. Sunshine, The Promise and Twenty-Five Twenty-One. In 2020, he had a part in Itaewon Class, a drama that quickly became one of the most popular shows in Korean TV history.

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy "Q" Shabazian

Anna Cathcart and Anthony Keyvan in XO, Kitty (Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

Kitty quickly becomes best friends with Q, a fellow American attending KISS. As one of the school's few openly gay students, Q is all too used to being talked about, and he helps Kitty navigate the social hierarchy of a new school in a new country.

Anthony Keyvan is only 23 but he's already an industry veteran who has been acting since he was 8. He's racked up TV credits in everything from iCarly to Grey's Anatomy to Fresh Off the Boat. His biggest role is in Love, Victor, the Hulu spin-off series from the film Love, Simon, where he played the role of Rahim.

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Gia Kim in XO, Kitty (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Yuri seems to have the perfect life: she's the daughter of KISS's principal, a social media star and a gorgeous popular girl at her school. But underneath the glossy exterior, Yuri has a lot of secrets she wants to keep hidden, and the pressure to be perfect is getting to her.

Gia Kim is making her TV debut in XO, Kitty, having only recently graduated from theatre school.

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Sang Heon Lee in XO, Kitty (Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

Min Ho is gorgeous, unapproachable and takes an instant dislike to Kitty. Used to getting his own way, especially after his parents' messy divorce left him free to do as he pleased, he repeatedly tells Kitty to go back home and forget KISS. His soft spot is his fierce loyalty to his best friend Dae, but even that is tested after Kitty's arrival.

Sang Heon Lee is making his debut in XO, Kitty, but he will soon be seen on the big screen in the upcoming adaptation of the video game Gran Turismo.

Yunjin Kim as Jina Lim

Anna Cathcart and Yunjin Kim in XO, Kitty (Image credit: Park Young-Sol/Netflix)

Principal Lim runs KISS, but is also an alumni of the school and the mother of Kitty's new classmate, Yuri. Running an elite school is no mean feat, and Principal Lim must juggle many responsibilities, including the arrival of Kitty and her immense expectations. Like everyone else at KISS, she has her own secrets to deal with.

Yunjin Kim is probably one of the most recognizable faces in XO, Kitty. American audiences may know her best for her role as Sun in the hit drama Lost. She has also starred in a number of American and Korean movies and series, such as Mistresses, Ms. Ma, Nemesis and Confession. Most recently, she was the star of Netflix's Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee

Michael K. Lee in XO, Kitty (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Not everyone is won over by Kitty’s charm. Professor Lee is a notoriously tough teacher at KISS and he gives Kitty a major wake-up call regarding her approach to academia. But even he has a soft side that slowly reveals itself over the course of the series.

Michael K. Lee was born in Brooklyn and is best known for his stage work in both America and South Korea. He starred in the Broadway musical Allegiance alongside George Takei and has also performed in hit shows like Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show and The Who's Tommy. He even appeared on the Korean edition of The Masked Singer.

XO, Kitty is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.