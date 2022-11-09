Meet the Zootopia+ cast: who’s who in the animated spinoff series

Viewers can return to the fast-paced, sprawling metropolis of Zootopia with the Disney Plus original series Zootopia+. Along for the ride is a number of new and returning voice actors making up the Zootopia+ cast.

Rather than focusing on the adventures of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), the first rabbit to join the police force, and her wily fox partner Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), Zootopia+ is made up of six short episodes that explore the lives of some of the city’s other inhabitants during the events of the film.

Who can we expect to see and hear? Let’s meet the Zootopia+ cast.

Idris Elba as Chief Bogo

Chief Bogo was the stern and tough police chief of the Zootopia Police Department’s 1st Precinct, as well as a Cape buffalo

Idris Elba, who voices Bogo, has appeared in The Wire, Luther and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall, as well as the 2022 movies Beast, Three Thousand Years of Longing and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

In Zootopia+, Elba appears in "So You Think You Can Prance."

Nate Torrence as Clawhauser

An obese, warm and lovable cheetah who works as a receptionist and one of the dispatchers at Zootopia Police Department’s 1st Precinct.

Nate Torrence has played a supporting comedic role in the likes of HBO’s Hello Ladies opposite Stephan Merchant and She’s Out Of My League with Jay Baruchel, while he’s also featured in Get Smart, The Big Year, Happy Endings, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Superstore.

Clawhauser appears in Zootopia+’s "So You Think You Can Prance."

Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

A small-time crook, who is also a weasel, the delightfully named Duke Weaselton is the self-proclaimed Duke of Bootleg, as well as a full-time criminal.

Alan Tudyk has been a mainstay of TV and movies for over 20 years, regularly providing comedic relief in Serenity, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, while he currently has the leading role in the Syfy series Resident Alien.

In Zootopia+, Tudyk appears in "Duke the Musical."

Charlotte Nicdao as Sam

Priscilla, Sam and Flash in Zootopipa+ (Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Sam is a brand new character, who makes her debut in the Zootopia+ episode "Dinner Rush." A super waitress who is intent on finishing her shift so that she can make a Gazelle concert, Sam’s plans are instantly ruined when the incredibly slow sloths Flash and Priscilla arrive in the restaurant for a date.

Charlotte Nicdao shot to the attention of TV viewers when the she was cast opposite Rob McElhenney in the acclaimed Apple TV Plus series Mythic Quest. She’s also appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, The Strange Chores and The Slap.

Kristen Bell as Priscilla

We actually only see Priscilla, a sloth who works at the DMV, in two brief moments in Zootopia, as its Flash who gets most of the attention. But she’s getting an expanded role in these series of shorts and being voiced by Kristen Bell.

Bell is known for The Good Place, Frozen, Veronica Mars, House of Lies and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She voiced Priscilla because of her love of sloths.

Priscilla appears in "Dinner Rush."

Raymond S. Persi as Flash

Flash is the DMV worker who Judy Hopps asks to run a license plate, so that she can find Emmitt Otterton, but, as a sloth, he goes about things at a slower pace.

Raymond S. Persi, who provides the voice of Flash, is an animator, director, screenwriter and storyboard artist, who has directed episodes of The Simpsons, while providing voices in Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen and Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

Flash appears opposite Priscilla and Sam in "Dinner Rush."

Bonnie Hunt as Bonnie Hopps

Stu and Bonnie Hops in Zootopia+ (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The mother to Judy, as well as 275 other children, Bonnie Hopps is a rabbit from Bunnybrow who is happily married to Stu. In Zootopia, the couple try to convince a young Judy not to become a police officer, but they are always sure to support her.

Bonnie Hunt has appeared in a variety of beloved films, including Rain Man, Beethoven, Jumanji, The Green Mile, Jerry Maguire and Cheaper by the Dozen, while providing voice work in Monsters, Inc. and A Bug’s Life.

Hunt appears in "Hopp on Board."

Don Lake as Stu Hopps

Stu Hopps is the father to Judy and husband to Bonnie, a carrot farmer who in Zootopia provides key info that helps Judy solve the case. Though in this series, it’s one of his other 275 children he needs to worry about.

Canadian actor Don Lake has starred in Police Academy, Hot Shots!, Dumb & Dumber To and had a role in The Bonnie Hunt Show. In fact, he’s a close friend and frequent collaborator with the actress.

Stu stars in "Hopp On Board."

Tommy Chong as Yax

The owner of Mystic Springs Oasis, the free-spirited and hyper-relaxed Yax was a fun addition to Zootopia and returns here.

Tommy Chong is mostly known for playing the latter in Cheech & Chong duo with Cheech Marin, who have released a number of comedy albums and movies that revolve around marijuana. He also starred in That ‘70s Show and is going to be back in its spinoff series, That ‘90s Show.

Yax appears in "Hopp on Board."

Allison Trujillo Strong as Gazelle

The most popular singer and pop star in all of Zootopia, Gazelle was originally voiced by Shakira, but the music superstar was unable to reprise her role as Gazelle in Zootopia+’s "So You Think You Can Prance."

Broadway performer and singer-songwriter Allison Trujillo Strong replaces her. Strong previously appeared in The Week Of as Adam Sandler’s daughter and on the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Maurice LaMarche as Mr. Big

A young Mr. Big in Zootopia Plus (Image credit: Disney Plus)

While Mr. Big is actually a tiny arctic shrew, his reputation is much, much bigger. The most feared crime boss in Tundratown, he is a clear homage to The Godfather. His short is set to revisit his origin story.

One of the most renowned voice actors in Hollywood, Maurice LaMarche voiced Brain in Pinky and the Brain and a variety of characters in Futurama, Dexter’s Laboratory and The Simpsons.

Mr. Big is the main character in "The Godfather of the Bride."

Leah Latham as Fru Fru

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

Fru Fru is Mr. Big’s daughter, but she also forms a connection with Judy over the course of the movie. In Zootpoia+, she is one of the stars of a Real Housewives-inspired show.

Leah Latham is a production supervisor at Walt Disney Animation Studios, who has worked on Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, Moana and Frozen 2.

Fru Fru stars in "The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia."

Michelle Buteau as Tru Tru

Another new character in Zootopia+ is Tru Tru, the scene-stealing cousin of Fru Fru, who is also the Shrew Of Honor for her wedding.

Tru True is voiced by comedian Michelle Buteau, who is known for Someone Great, Always Be My Maybe, Marry Me and BET’s TV adaptation of First Wives Club.

