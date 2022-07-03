That '90s Show: cast and everything we know about the comedy

It’s crazy to think we’re ready to look back on the 90s like we once once did the 70s, but if you needed any better proof that’s the case, That '70s Show is getting a sequel series that, unsurprisingly, is titled That '90s Show. Netflix is behind the new series that is heading back to Wisconsin and the Forman household.

That '70s Show premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons. It served as the star making series for Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher, while also starring Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp.

Who from the original series is back and who are the newbies? Here is everything you need to know about That '90s Show.

Netflix has not shared any specific details about when That '90s Show is going to premiere on the streaming service, though it is believed that the show is coming in 2022.

What is the That '90s Show plot?

That '70s Show centered around Eric Forman and his friends and how they annoyed Eric’s dad Red. Well, That '90s Show will see how the new generation tackles things. Here is the official synopsis for That '90s Show:

"Set in 1995, the show follows Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia (an apt name, given Eric’s known love of Star Wars). That '90s Show catches up with the next generation of Formans, as Leia heads to Wisconsin for the summer to stay with her grandparents, Kitty and Red. Under the watchful eye of Kitty and stern glare of Red, she bonds with a new crop of Point Place kids. But as the series’ logline reads, 'Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.'"

Who is in the That '90s Show cast?

The older generation meets the new generation as the many members of the That '70s Show cast are set to reprise their roles in That '90s Show.

Starting off, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are back as Red and Kitty Forman, now fulfilling the role of grandparents. The rest of the main cast from the original series — Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Pepron (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) — are set to make special guest appearances. Danny Masterson is the lone member of the principal That '70s Show cast not expected to appear, stemming from legal allegations against him.

As for the new generation of teenagers living it up in Point Place, Wisconsin, Callie Haverda (Shut Eye) stars as Leia Forman. Her young co-stars include Ashley Aufderheide (Preacher), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Reyn Doi (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Sam Morelos, making her TV debut.

Is there a That '90s Show trailer?

No, there is no trailer for That '90s Show right now. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as one becomes available.

How to watch That '70s Show

If you want to enjoy the original That '70s Show, you’re going to have to fork over a little money. Even though That '90s Show is a Netflix original series, its predecessor is not available on Netflix. Instead, the only way it appears you can watch old episodes is by purchasing individual episodes or entire seasons of the show via Prime Video.