5 movies like Wolfs to watch after the Clooney, Pitt crime movie

George Clooney and Brad Pitt brought their star power to Wolfs, the Apple TV Plus original crime movie that premiered on the streaming service on September 27. The pair play rival fixers forced to work together on a particularly complicated situation (if you need help breaking down everything that happened, check out our Wolfs ending explained piece).

While the movie is rated "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes by critics (68% positive), general viewers were more mixed, as 51% of Rotten Tomatoes users who watched Wolfs said they enjoyed it. Well, whether you're someone eagerly awaiting the already announced Wolfs 2 or someone who maybe wishes they had watched another odd couple/crime movie, we have a few recommendations for your next watch.

Here are five movies that we recommend you watch after Wolfs, and how to find them online.

What to watch after Wolfs

48 Hrs. (1982)

Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte in 48 Hrs. (Image credit: Paramount/Allstar Picture Library Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The core of Wolfs is the relationship between Clooney and Pitt's unnamed fixers, begrudgingly brought together but by the end working together with at least a solid level of respect, if not outright friendship. Most of our picks are going to follow similar lines, including this one: 48 Hrs.

Eddie Murphy's big screen debut sees him play a criminal paroled for 48 hours to help a hard-nosed cop (played by Nick Nolte) track down a killer. Murphy immediately showed his star potential with his comedic performance here, but also the action chops that allowed him to get his own comedy/action franchise, Beverly Hills Cop. The energy between the straight-laced Nolte and wacky Murphy is a blast to watch.

48 Hrs. is available via digital on-demand in the US; the movie is streaming on Paramount Plus in the UK.

Bad Boys (1995)

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys (Image credit: Columbia Pictures/Getty Image)

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Michael Bay teamed on this big action movie about two Miami police officers who have a penchant for causing trouble. Bad Boys has of course become a massive franchise, with its fourth and most recent entry, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, releasing earlier in 2024. But let's be honest, like in most cases, the original is still the best. Smith and Lawrence are fantastic partners, and what would become more cliche for a Bay movie truly works in this movie. The relationship between Smith's Mike and Lawrence’s Marcus may not have been rivals like in Wolfs, but their distinct personalities certainly make them a fantastic big-screen odd couple.

Bad Boys is streaming on Netflix in the US and UK.

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost in Hot Fuzz. (Image credit: Universal)

Hot Fuzz is more a parody of cop movies like Bad Boys, but it made sure that its key relationship between straight-laced cop Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) and the goofy action aficionado Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) was a crucial part of the movie, giving it that connective tissue with Wolfs as they attempt to uncover a massive conspiracy in their seemingly dull English country village. Of Pegg, Frost and Edgar Wright's Cornetto trilogy, this one is my own personal favorite.

Hot Fuzz is streaming on Peacock in the US; streaming on Netflix and Prime Video in the UK.

Michael Clayton (2007)

George Clooney in Michael Clayton (Image credit: Warner Bros./Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

Michael Clayton is not like the other movies on this list. It's not rivals-turned-friends/buddy cop crime comedy; it's in fact very much a straight-up drama. So why include it? Because in it, George Clooney plays another fixer (this time for a law firm) who gets caught up in a dangerous conspiracy. This one's for the Clooney fans, as Michael Clayton is one of the defining performances of the A-list star (he earned an Oscar nomination for his performance) and among his most well-regarded movies overall (90% "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes).

Michael Clayton is available via digital on-demand in the US and UK.

The Nice Guys (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in The Nice Guys (Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

The Nice Guys is the closest movie to Wolfs on this list, and in my opinion, it's the best movie mentioned in the entire article. Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling play private investigators whose cases cross paths and they end up working together to solve a major conspiracy in 1970s Los Angeles. Crowe and Gosling are fantastically paired, the former as the tough but sweet bruiser and Gosling as the scrappy, bumbling investigator who is better at his job than he looks. Written and directed by Shane Black, the dialogue and jokes pop and the movie is paced to perfection. Man, writing about it has me itching to watch The Nice Guys again.

The Nice Guys is available via digital on-demand in the US; it is streaming on Prime Video in the UK.