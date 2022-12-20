Nanny cast: who's who in the Prime Video horror movie
The new movie follows Aisha, a woman who recently emigrated from Senegal and is hired to care for the daughter of an affluent couple living in New York City. By taking the job, she hopes she can afford to bring her young son over to the US with her, but it's no easy task.
Aisha is also unsettled by the family’s volatile home life and a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening the American dream she is painstakingly piecing together.
There's quite a small cast in Nanny as most of the movie focuses on Aisha and the family she works for, but here's everything you need to know...
Anna Diop as Aisha
Aisha works as a nanny for Amy and Adam, looking after their young daughter Rose and hoping she can reunite with her son Lamine, who is still living in Senegal with her cousin. After taking on the job, she begins to experience weird, vivid dreams, which threaten her sanity.
She's played by Anna Diop, a Senegalese-American actress, and model who is known for Titans, Us, and 24: Legacy.
Michelle Monaghan as Amy
Amy is Adam's wife and Rose's mother, who seems to have a perfect life but there are clearly some underlying issues going on, especially as she underpays Aisha and seems preoccupied a lot of the time.
She's played by Michelle Monaghan who has starred in the Netflix series Echoes, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Gone Baby Gone.
Morgan Spector as Adam
Adam is Rose's father, and when we meet him it is implied he's away for work a lot which has put a strain on his marriage and his relationship with his daughter. He brings Rose a present, a new storybook about a spider, adding to the creepy atmosphere.
Actor Morgan Spector has appeared in TV shows like Allegiance, The Mist, Homeland, and Pearson.
Rose Decker as Rose
Rose is Amy and Adam's daughter, who gets on well with Aisha and is your typical little girl, oblivious to the problems going on between her parents. Aisha is trying to keep Rose happy and healthy while trying to keep her head above the water.
The character is played by Rose Decker, a child actress whose credits include Mare of Easttown, Evil, and Servant.
Sinqua Walls as Malik
Malik is the concierge in Amy and Adam’s building, who Aisha goes on a date with and opens up to, with the two growing closer as the film progresses as they open up about their lives.
He's played by Sinqua Walls, an American actor who is known for his work on Friday Night Lights, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and American Soul.
