Is 'Homeland' on Netflix? — How to watch 'Homeland'

Homeland was one of the most well-regarded dramas of the previous decade. Beginning back in 2011, the show revolved around CIA officer Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), and finished with its eighth season last year. It was originally broadcast on Showtime in the US and on Channel 4 in the UK.

Carrie dealt with all kinds of threats to national security. Starting with Marine and potential double agent Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), who was captured and imprisoned by al-Qaeda, she went on to root out Russian Intelligence moles and terrorists across the globe, and dealt with plenty of personal struggles along the way!

Given its popularity, it makes perfect sense that people are still asking “is Homeland on Netflix”, so we’ve put together this guide so you can find it easily enough!

UK readers will be pleased to know that they will be able to watch the Showtime thriller on Netflix, no problem!

US readers should stop asking “is Homeland on Netflix”, though. They’ll have to add Showtime to another streaming service like Hulu or Amazon Prime if they want to stream the hit show.

How to watch Homeland in the US

To watch Homeland, you’ll need to have access to Showtime.

The easiest way to subscribe to the Showtime network is by adding it to a Hulu subscription. This will cost an additional $10.99 a month on top of your regular Hulu subscription ($5.99 a month, or $11.99 without ads).

If you don’t already have Hulu access, you should strongly consider whether you’d be interested in picking up the Disney+ Bundle instead. If you’ve not heard of it, the Disney+ Bundle costs just $13.99 a month and includes every streaming service from Disney.

This means you’re getting Hulu as well as Disney+ and ESPN+, all for one monthly fee. The best part? You’re essentially getting all three streamers for the price of two.

You can also add Showtime to an Amazon Prime Video subscription as an Amazon Prime Video Channel. It costs the same price ($10.99) on top of your regular $12.99 monthly subscription to Amazon Prime.

If you just want Showtime shows, you can also pick it up as a standalone subscription, head to Showtime's website for more details!

How to watch Homeland in the UK

Like we mentioned earlier, the answer to "is Homeland on Netflix" for UK readers is yes! UK readers can find all 8 seasons of the hit show on the streamer no problem.

A Netflix subscription in the UK starts at £5.99, but most people will be after HD streaming and that’ll cost you at least £9.99 a month (or £13.99, if you want access to 4K shows!).

Can I buy Homeland?

Yes! You can buy Homeland on Amazon, iTunes or the Google Play store, but the 8th season is not currently available for purchase on Google Play right now.