Neighbours’ star Georgie Stone reveals 'devastation' over Hendrix Greyson's shock death

Georgie Stone and Ben Turland as Mackenzie and Hendrix on their 'magical' wedding day.

Neighbours’ star Georgie Stone has revealed that Mackenzie Hargreaves' final months on the show are going to be a whirlwind of emotion after the shock death of her new husband Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland).

“I found out in September last year that it was happening when Ben told me and I lost my mind!” Georgie shared.

“It’s SO sad, it’s so devastating. But it’s a beautiful story that really works with the character arc that’s been set up for Mackenzie and Hendrix.

“It serves both of our stories. It’s devastating and it will rip peoples hearts out but it’s also quite beautiful as well. It’s been an honour to be a part of it.”

The couple have become firm favourites with Neighbours fans but Georgie opened up about her initial misgivings of a sensitive Mackenzie being paired with the then very troubled teen Hendrix.

“I wasn’t on board with it at the start but once we fully got to shooting the scenes where we got together it clicked for me and it's just been a joy,” she commented.

“It‘s been a beautiful love story. They really compliment each other and they really round each other out."

Mackenzie will have a lot to process after losing the love of her life. (Image credit: Channel 5)

With Neighbours set to come to an end in August, Mackenzie’s final storyline seems to be very tragic. But can she find some kind of resolution before we wave goodbye?

“It’s going to be a very, very emotional last few months for Mackenzie and a lot of story threads that we started at the beginning of her time on the show will be brought up again,” Georgie revealed.

“I think it really does cap off her story well. Definitely very emotional but in the end, heartwarming.”

Georgie Stone joined the soap as schoolgirl Mackenzie in 2019, making friends with Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer). (Image credit: Channel 5)

Georgie joined the show just three years ago and it was her first experience of acting but she’s got good reason to be proud of bringing Mackenzie to life.

“When I first started I was just out of high school I was so new to everything. I was very nervous and quite insecure, I didn’t feel confident in my acting abilities,” she shared.

“But I‘ve learned so much and I’ve gained so much confidence in myself. I’ve gained a lot of knowledge because I’ve been working with some incredible people.

“I’m coming away from this experience equipped with so much more than I had at the beginning, a much deeper love for acting and this industry and a much deeper love for the show Neighbours and what’s possible with storytelling.”

A post shared by Georgie Stone (@georgiestone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A documentary about her journey as a transgender teen, The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone, is set to launch on Netflix later this year.

After the film's Tribeca Film Festival premiere in June, Georgie reassured us that she’s got more projects in the pipeline.

“There are a few things that I’m working on that hopefully will become a reality,” she shared.

“It’s interesting because I got this job just out of High School, so I’ve never not been working.

“It’s an interesting time for the cast, as we’re all being forced out into the world and we don’t have the constant that is Neighbours. It’s definitely a new chapter.

“Will we all keep in touch? We’d better! I’ll make sure of it. They’re like family. I’ve loved working with Ben. He’s a wonderful, wonderful man.”

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5.