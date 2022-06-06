Neighbours spoilers: Will Hendrix Greyson SURVIVE?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 13 June 2022 at 6:00pm on Channel 5.
Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) has been putting on a brave face for the sake of his friends and family on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the lad knows that there are risks involved as he is wheeled-off into surgery for a life-saving lung transplant...
Hendrix was recently diagnosed with lung disease, after being exposed to heavy smoke during the fire at Erinsborough High School.
Hendrix bravely rushed into the burning building to save his then girlfriend and now wife, Mackenzie Hargeaves (Georgie Stone).
Luckily, a lung donor was found and Hendrix should now be looking forward to a prolonged life and many more happy times with Mackenzie by his side.
Phew!
While Hendrix goes under the knife, his dad Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), family friends Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Mackenzie all keep an anxious vigil at Erinsborough Hospital.
They are all desperate for news about Hendrix.
After a long wait into the night, Hendrix eventually comes through with a successful lung transplant!
But the happy family reunion is short-lived when Hendrix suddenly takes a turn for the worse...
Mackenzie, Pierce, Susan and Karl reel from the news that Hendrix's body is rejecting his new set of lungs.
Without a replacement donor or further surgery possible, suddenly time is running out for Hendrix...
Only hours earlier that day, Hendrix, Mackenzie and Pierce were having a delicious brunch together in the backyard at the Kennedy house.
Hendrix was full of beans and trying to lighten the mood with some jokes.
Now all of a sudden, it seems that Hendrix may only have a matter of hours left to live.
How can this be?!
As Mackenzie, Pierce, Karl and Susan reel from the terrible turn of events, all we can say is, get ready for a TOTES EMOSH episode of Neighbours...
Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.