Neighbours spoilers: Will Hendrix Greyson SURVIVE?

The life of Hendrix Greyson is on the line after things take a terrible turn at Erinsborough Hospital on Neighbours...

Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) has been putting on a brave face for the sake of his friends and family on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But the lad knows that there are risks involved as he is wheeled-off into surgery for a life-saving lung transplant...



Hendrix was recently diagnosed with lung disease, after being exposed to heavy smoke during the fire at Erinsborough High School.



Hendrix bravely rushed into the burning building to save his then girlfriend and now wife, Mackenzie Hargeaves (Georgie Stone).



Luckily, a lung donor was found and Hendrix should now be looking forward to a prolonged life and many more happy times with Mackenzie by his side.



Phew!

Is Mackenzie's worst nightmare about to come true on Neighbours? (Image credit: Fremantle)

While Hendrix goes under the knife, his dad Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), family friends Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Mackenzie all keep an anxious vigil at Erinsborough Hospital.



They are all desperate for news about Hendrix.



After a long wait into the night, Hendrix eventually comes through with a successful lung transplant!



But the happy family reunion is short-lived when Hendrix suddenly takes a turn for the worse...



Mackenzie, Pierce, Susan and Karl reel from the news that Hendrix's body is rejecting his new set of lungs.



Without a replacement donor or further surgery possible, suddenly time is running out for Hendrix...

Pierce is desperate for news about his son Hendrix on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Only hours earlier that day, Hendrix, Mackenzie and Pierce were having a delicious brunch together in the backyard at the Kennedy house.



Hendrix was full of beans and trying to lighten the mood with some jokes.



Now all of a sudden, it seems that Hendrix may only have a matter of hours left to live.



How can this be?!



As Mackenzie, Pierce, Karl and Susan reel from the terrible turn of events, all we can say is, get ready for a TOTES EMOSH episode of Neighbours...

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5