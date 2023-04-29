Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7 recap — Dru seeks revenge for Lorenzo's murder

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7, "Deal or No Deal."

The romance between Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) and Gordo (Erik Hernandez) came to a serious crossroad after the murder of Lorenzo. It's unfortunate as Gordo came into Dru's life at the perfect time when the Tejada family member lost his boyfriend Everett. One of season 3's most hopeful romances came to a devastating end following another intense scene between them.

While Gordo's showering, Dru discovers a text on Gordo's phone. The text points to Gordo as the man responsible for Lorenzo's murder. Dru grabs a gun and shoots Gordo, killing him. With incredible timing, Cane (Woody McClain) makes his way into the apartment to help console his brother and help clean up the mess.

Monet's (Mary J. Blige) cold demeanor has served as a problem with her children throughout the series. When Dru cries on her shoulder following Gordo's death, it looks as if she feels the hurt. Outside of comforting her child, Monet more than understands the role she played in her son's pain. Not only are the Tejadas in the midst of a battle with the Russian mob but they may have to go to war against Gordo's family as well if they find out.

Until Monet can figure out this situation, she comes up with a crafty plan to ease tensions with the Russians. This comes through a relationship with Kai (Sean Nelson) that the Tejada matriarch found herself in following Lorenzo's funeral. Kai has been pursuing a newly widowed Monet; apparently they had a friendship that went back to their early start in the drug game, now Kai has built himself up to have his own territory. Meeting him at the club, Monet attempts to kill him via stabbing but misses the opportunity. Thankfully, Cane steps in just at the right time again with a well placed shot to the head. As a peace offering, Monet delivers Kai's head to the Russians, which solves one of her many problems.

Another Tejada family member with some issues is Diana (LaToya Tonodeo). Last episode, her love interest Salim made some insensitive comments about Lorenzo, which pushed her toward Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.). In a last ditch effort, Salim reads a poem to Diana during an event in front of an audience, but it turns her off completely. In a fit of anger, Salim uses his privilege to remove Diana from her job at the student bookstore. Diana asks Monet for some advice, to which Monet offers to assassinate him. But Diana comes up with her own plan.

Sali'’s liberal progressive nature and background seems to be a front for many other things. This includes that Salim doesn't come from a single Black woman household in the hood. In fact, he comes from the suburbs with two white parents who come from a mass amount of wealth. Diana even confronts him with photos that show him holding an equestrian trophy. Negotiating a deal that won't expose him, Diana demands Salim cuts his hours to give more work time for less fortunate employees and give her job back with a significant raise.

Cane, meanwhile, develops a deeper bond with Effie (Alix Lapri) once Tariq kicks her to the curb over Lauren (Paige Hurd). Now that she's out of the business with cash flow gone, Effie has to worry about paying tuition. That is until Cane pays off her tuition for the entire year. There's been a romance brewing between the two for the past few episodes and this might be the moment that pushes both closer together.

David Walton in Power Book II: Ghost (Image credit: Starz)

Brayden (Gianni Paolo) and Tariq somewhat make up as they try to run their coffee/drug business. Things get intense at the Weston Firm once Brayden discovers that the financial company has been cooking the books and that both Tariq's trust fund money and Tejada's safety net money may be in danger. Of course, Lucas (David Walton) knows this as well, mentioning to Brayden that he knows him and Tariq have been secretly dealing drugs. Instead of going to authorities, Lucas wants in.

By the end of the episode the Tejadas seem to be a family again, eating dinner together. That's until Jenny (Paton Ashbrook) finally gets the RICO charge she wants. But she doesn't arrest Tariq or Monet. Instead, Diana is placed under arrest as Jenny finds information on her dealing drugs on campus for Lorenzo.

Now that Diana is under arrest, what does this mean for the Tejada family? Will she snitch? Who knows? However, the stakes have gotten even higher.

New episodes of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 air Fridays on Starz.