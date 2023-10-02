Reptile ending explained: who was the killer in the crime drama?

The 2023 Netflix original movie Reptile, a crime drama starring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone, has proven to be popular on the streaming service. But after watching the meticulous thriller, you may have some questions you need clearing up, like who was the killer and how did Del Toro's Tom crack the case? We're here to help with that with this Reptile ending explained feature. FYI, we're going to get into some spoilers for the movie.

Reptile is about detective Tom Nichols (Del Toro), who is investigating the death of a realtor, Summer Elswick (Matilda Lutz). There are numerous suspects, from the realtor's boyfriend Will (Justin Timberlake) to her ex-husband Sam (Karl Glusman) and a suspicious third-party, Eli (Michael Pitt). There isn't a lot to go off of in the case, as Summer was killed in a house she was showing with no cameras, witnesses did not get a clear look at anyone who came into the house and they are having trouble tracking down a car that was at the scene they think could belong to the killer.

Though the deeper Tom gets into the case the more complicated things become, posing a great danger to both him and his wife Judy (Alicia Silverstone).

Those are the basics, let's break down the Reptile ending...

Who was the killer in Reptile?

Eric Bogosian in Reptile (Image credit: Kyle Kaplan/Netflix)

Tom's investigation focuses on the three main suspects of Will, Sam and Eli, with he and his team having different opinions on who is the most likely. However, DNA evidence comes back and points to Sam. When they go to arrest Sam, he says his DNA was there because he and Summer were still sleeping together, but that's doesn't stop him from being arrested. Sam panics, grabs Tom's partner's (Ato Essandoh) gun and tries to escape. Tom fires at the fleeing Sam and later finds that he shot him in the back, killing Sam.

Just about everyone is satisfied with the result and Tom is being put up for a medal for it. But Tom still has doubts. Tom notices that some of the marks on Summer's body look like bite marks, possibly from when they would have slept together. However, the results are inconclusive.

Eli is convinced Will and his mother Camille (Frances Fisher) are behind the killing. He has a grudge against the family because they forced his father to sell his farm, but also potential evidence to back up his claim. After breaking into Will's office, he gives Tom a thumb drive that has official documents of sales that Summer did. One of the houses she sold was where one of Tom's coworkers, Wally (Domenick Lombardozzi), hosted a party, but it is now on the market. Interestingly, it was purchased by a mysterious company called White Fish Assets, which is referenced with numerous sales that Summer did.

Doing some more digging, Tom finds out that the house was previously the site of a drug bust. Also, when he gets the PO box for White Fish Assets, he learns that there is another company that shares it, Active Duty Consulting, which is the private security company that Wally runs on the side. When he discovers the drugs that were discovered at Sam’s house were then planted on a man named Rudi with a connection to Will for another crime (identified by Christmas wrapping paper used to cover up a hole), his suspicion that Wally is involved with the murder is all but confirmed.

Tom is able to get the list of phone numbers that Rudi called the day that summer died, which includes one that he called 17 times. Tom calls it and we see that the phone number belongs to Will. Will doesn’t answer, because at the same time he threatens Eli along with another unseen individual (presumably Wally).

Justin Timberlake in Reptile (Image credit: Daniel McFadden/Netflix)

When Tom and Judy go to a party for Judy's uncle and Tom's boss Allen (Eric Bogosian), Tom is uneasy about it because he knows he'll have to bump into Wally. At one point he goes into the garage to get a beer. Tom finds a car covered by a sheet, which is odd. He removes to find out it is the car involved in the case they have been looking for, though redone with a paint job. Robert tells Tom he is storing it for a friend, but Tom isn't buying it. Robert tells him to let it go.

Tom tells Judy what is going on — that Allen, Wally and Will worked together to kill Summer because she was going to reveal what was going on with their scheme of planting drugs on houses, buying them at a discount and making a profit. He has to make a decision, to stay quiet (something he previously had done in his career to aid a partner) or to reveal everything and risk his life and career. He chooses the latter, telling what he knows to Chief Graeber (Mike Pniewski).

The next day, Tom and Graeber go and talk with Allen. When Graeber goes to use the restroom, Allen tells Tom that Graeber is dirty too and he should leave to save himself. Allen is resigned that it is all over and goes upstairs, where Wally is waiting and shoots him. Tom doesn't leave, first killing Graber and then shooting and paralyzing Wally. He calls the police to have him arrested. Later, Will is also arrested for the murder of Summer.

So, long story short, Timberlake's character Will killed Summer, but it was part of a wider scandal that involved Wally, Allen and other members of Tom’s police squad.

Reptile is now available to watch exclusively on Netflix. Be sure to also check out some of the best Netflix shows.