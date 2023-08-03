Soulcatcher cast: Who's who in the Polish Netflix action movie

Who's in the Soulcatcher cast?

Soulcatcher is a Polish thriller with a twist. In Daniel Markowicz's movie (now streaming on Netflix), we're introduced to a group of mercenaries who've been sent to an island to retrieve evidence of General Yousif's experiments with a terrifying new device called "Soulcatcher".

There, they're attacked by feral humans, and learn that the machine is capable to turning people into these zombie-like creatures. After they extract the evidence, they soon find themselves being sent back to the island to try and retrieve the device before Yousif can sell it on.

Below, you can find out a little more info about the stars that make up the Soulcatcher cast, along with where else you might have seen them before. And if you've already seen the film, don't forget to check out our Soulcatcher ending explained feature detailing how the mission is all wrapped up.

Who's who in the Soulcatcher cast: Piotr Witkowski as Robert "Fang" Kiel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Piotr Witkowski plays Fang, the leader of the mercenary group tasked with heading to the island. After their first trip to the island, he suffers a personal tragedy that makes the mission to stop the Soulcatcher all the more personal.

Where else have you seen Piotr Witkowksi? Piotr has also starred in Lesson Plan, Proceder, The Champion Auschwitz, Queen, Uklad, Slad, Diablo, Squadron 303 and A Night at the Kindergarten, among other projects.

Jacek Koman as Jan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jacek Koman plays Jan, a Defence Minister who recruits Fang and his team to go back to the island and retrieve the Soulcatcher device... though he might not have the noblest of intentions as to why he wants it secured.

Where else have you seen Jacek Koman? Koman has had roles in Talk to Me, Moulin Rouge!, Children of Men, Lekarze, Defiance and Miss Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries, among others.

Mariusz Bonaszewski as General Yousif Mammadov

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mariusz Bonaszewski plays General Yousif, the man who controls the Soulcatcher device at the start of the movie and plans to sell it on to a warlord.

Where else have you seen Mariusz Bonaszewski? Bonaszewski has also featured in Krew z krwi, March '68, Czego oczy nie widza, The Disappearance, Chaoz, Television Theater, The Pact [2015-16], Bodo, True Law, and M jak milosc, among others.

Michalina Olszanska as Eliza Mazur

(Image credit: Netflix)

Michalina Olszanska plays Eliza, the photographer who managed to capture Yousif's criminal deeds on camera. She's also the daughter of Professor Mazur, and wants to rescue him from Yousif's control.

Where else have you seen Michalina Olszanska? Olszanska has also appeared in The Witcher season 3, March '68, Spadek, Pajeczyna, The Coronation, The Occupation, 1983, Television Theater, Clash of Futures, The Lure, Mathilde and I, Olga.

Jacek Poniedzialek as Professor Witold Mazur

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jacek Poniedzialek plays Professort Mazur, the man who was responsible for inventing the Soulcatcher, though he maintains partway through that the device wasn't originally designed for its newfound purpose.

Where else have you seen Jacek Poniedzialek? Poniedzialek has appeared in Hold Tight, The Disappearance, The Pact [2015], Television Theater, Battle of Warsaw 1920, M jak milosc, Magda M. and Bring back alice.

Who else stars in the Soulcatcher cast?

In addition to the above stars, the Soulcatcher cast also features:

Vansh Luthra

Aleksandra Adamska

Sebastian Stankiewicz

Mateusz Rzezniczak

Michal Burdan

Jacek Knap

Soulcatcher is now available to stream on Netflix. If you're looking for more things to watch, check our our recommendations for the best Netflix shows you should be streaming now.