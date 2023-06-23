Summer TV 2023 preview: the biggest comedies you definitely don't want to miss

There's so much to look forward to when it comes to summer TV, and this year we've got a great line-up of comedy to keep you entertained this season.

Whether you want more from the Ghosts cast, a series about a hen do gone wrong, David Tennant and Michael Sheen's unbeatable chemistry, or a sweet teen love story, it's all here.

So here are all the best comedies you should look out for this summer...

Ghosts, BBC One

Filming wrapped on the new six-part Ghosts season 5 earlier this year, with Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe reprising their roles as lovely couple Alison and Mike Cooper, who share their stately abode Button House with an array of wonderful but sometimes very demanding spectres!

Also back are Lolly Adefope as girlish Georgian noblewoman Kitty, Jim Howick as 1980s scoutmaster Pat, Ben Willbond as World War Two soldier The Captain, Simon Farnaby as 1990s MP Julian, Mathew Baynton as Regency poet Thomas and Martha Howe-Douglas as formidable Edwardian spirit Lady Fanny Button, while Laurence Rickard will again play caveman Robin and Tudor nobleman Headless Humphrey.

The episodes will see Alison and Mike begin to explore fresh means of making ends meet and contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge impact on their housemates (after) lives.

Stars Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben, the show’s creators and writers, decided to bid farewell to Button House to focus on new projects. And the team exclusively told TV Times that they hope the last hurrah will delight the program’s legions of devoted fans:

"It’s always so exciting to share a new series, but never more so than with this final chapter of Ghosts. Expect laughter, tears and a few surprises along the way. We’re so lucky to have found such an enthusiastic and dedicated audience, and hope they enjoy these new stories every bit as much as we loved making them."

Only Murders in the Building season 3, Disney Plus

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building. (Image credit: Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu)

Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Oliver (Martin Short) are back with an all-new murder to solve as Only Murders in the Building returns to Disney Plus this summer.

As the group gets together for the premiere of Oliver's latest play, a new case is kickstarted when leading star Ben Glenroy drops dead on stage. However, his death seems suspicious, which means we've got a brand new case on our hands.

Such Brave Girls, BBC Three

A dysfunctional family attempts to claw their way to a better life in this bold series, written by and starring stand-up comedian Kat Sadler. The six-parter follows siblings Josie and Billie (played by Kat and her real-life sister, Lizzie Davidson) and their mum, Deb (Sherlock fave Louise Brealey), as they try to navigate life and love in all its ugly chaos.

"Ultimately the show is a family sitcom about trauma, but it’s more about us being narcissistic losers who are pathetically obsessed with what people think about us", says Kat.

Heartstopper season 2, Netflix

Joe Locke in Heartstopper. (Image credit: Netflix)

Heartstopper season 2 is almost here, following the blossoming romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor).

In the new series, Nick and Charlie navigate their relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship

Physical, Apple TV Plus

Rose Byrne in Physical. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

This darkly funny tale about a bored 1980s American housewife’s quest for success in the world of aerobics returns for a third and final, 10-part outing. With her fitness video business flying, Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) faces tough competition from a TV sitcom star, Kelly (new cast signing Zooey Deschanel), who fancies her chances in the industry.

‘Sheila’s three-act saga of rebellion, recovery, and redemption comes to the satisfying conclusion that she and her fans so richly deserve,’ promise star and executive producer Rose, and creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman.

Good Omens season 2, Prime Video

Good Omens is back! (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

It’s a family affair for star David Tennant as his son and father-in-law, actors Ty Tennant and Peter Davison, join the cast of this holy (or unholy!) fantasy comedy, based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same name.

The six-part second season sees David return as fast-living demon Crowley, who this time teams up with fussy angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) to solve a memory-loss mystery that’s befallen the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm).

‘The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally,’ says David. ‘As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts…’

Henpocalypse!, BBC Two

Don't miss Henpocalypse! (Image credit: BBC)

When the hen-do of bridezilla Zara (Lucie Shorthouse) is interrupted by the end of the world, she and her West Midlander best friends must survive in a post-apocalyptic Wales with a male stripper (Ben McGregor) – the world’s only remaining man!

The six-parter also stars Elizabeth Berrington (The Responder) as Zara’s formidable mum, Bernadette.

"This is a dream cast, the locations are epic, the apocalypse has never been so much fun," says creator Caroline Moran.

Juice, BBC Three

Created, written and starring comedian Mawaan Rizwan, this six-parter sees him play Jamma, a young gay man longing to be the center of attention but his needy family constantly steal his thunder! Mawaan’s mum and brother portray versions of themselves, while Russell Tovey is Jamma’s boyfriend, Guy.

"I feel very blessed to be given the opportunity to make my dream project," says Mawaan. "It's about a guy who loves attention and makes everything about himself. It is NOT autobiographical."