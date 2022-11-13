The Grey’s Anatomy season 19 fall finale: 4 big questions answered

What were some of the major events of the Grey's Anatomy season 19 fall finale?

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 6, "Thunderstruck." Catch up with our recap of Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 5.

Like every Grey's Anatomy mid-season or season finale, there was plenty of drama and heartbreak that fans of the show expect. This includes everyone at the hospital finding out the life-changing news involving Meredith. The attending surgeons and interns are put to the test with patients from the current thunderstorm, including an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. To top it off, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and it’s anything but easy.

The medical drama that stars Ellen Pompeo continues to roll along 19 seasons, with fans wondering what many of these major events mean for the show moving forward. Well we got the answers to some of the biggest questions in the episode for you right here.

What's next for Meredith?

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Meredith (Pompeo) has let everyone know over email that she is leaving Grey Sloan for Boston. However, she also has some personal drama she has to deal with as at the end of the episode her house is on fire, seemingly meaning everything in it is gone except her post-it note from Derek. Thankfully, everyone in the family is safe.

We know that Pompeo was only signed on for eight episodes in season 19, so we can be sure that the hospital will try to give her a proper goodbye. The show definitely won’t be the same without her.

im not ready to say goodbye to meredith grey #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/xQG0F4rnYBNovember 11, 2022 See more

he will forever be her favourite memory. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/RhqJ069nv4November 11, 2022 See more

Are Lucas and Simone going to be more than friends?

Alexis Floyd in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) have become good friends since they started the program. They've shared personal secrets, such as Lucas being a Shepherd and what's going on with Simone’s grandmother. After a difficult surgery, Lucas kisses Simone, who says she can’t go there. Fans definitely see the potential between the two and it's doubtful the spark will end here.

Simone and Lucas ok I may stick around if Mer leaves just for this cute lil love story #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/xjlC9NSnAvNovember 11, 2022 See more

Simone and Lucas are giving off the CUTEST vibes ever.. I am rooting for them!!! #greysanatomyNovember 11, 2022 See more

Simone and Lucas have my heart #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/BlumjA7aG4November 4, 2022 See more

Who will take Meredith’s place as chief of surgery?

Chris Carmack and Kim Raver in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

While we don't have an answer to this yet, we can rule two candidates out: Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Owen (Kevin McKidd). Richard (James Pickens Jr.) asks Bailey, who immediately rejects the idea, wanting to run the clinic and spend time with her child. Owen asks to be considered, but Richard can't entertain the idea since he got his medical license taken away. At the end though, Owen suggests Teddy (Kim Raver) try to take on the role. Only time will tell if that's a possibility.

Everything Teddy Altman deserves to hear on repeattt #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/2LBCk8RtE2November 11, 2022 See more

TEDDY AS CHIEF!? Yes Yes yes ! #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/DfX9CQGdDbNovember 11, 2022 See more

finally we get the reminder that teddy is a surgical goddess. she was chief of trauma and cardio... then she was chief of surgery for the best hospital in world... now she's chief of trauma again. let her be chief #GreysAnatomyNovember 11, 2022 See more

When is Grey's Anatomy season 19 coming back?

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return with a winter premiere event on Thursday, February 23, starting at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

You can catch up with all of the most recent episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on-demand on Hulu or ABC.com.