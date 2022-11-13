The Grey’s Anatomy season 19 fall finale: 4 big questions answered

The Grey’s Anatomy fall finale prepares fans to say goodbye.

Grey's Anatomy season 19 fall finale
What were some of the major events of the Grey's Anatomy season 19 fall finale? (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 6, "Thunderstruck." Catch up with our recap of Grey's Anatomy season 19 episode 5.

Like every Grey's Anatomy mid-season or season finale, there was plenty of drama and heartbreak that fans of the show expect. This includes everyone at the hospital finding out the life-changing news involving Meredith. The attending surgeons and interns are put to the test with patients from the current thunderstorm, including an injured reporter and family affected by the storm. To top it off, a beloved author undergoes a risky surgery, and it’s anything but easy. 

The medical drama that stars Ellen Pompeo continues to roll along 19 seasons, with fans wondering what many of these major events mean for the show moving forward. Well we got the answers to some of the biggest questions in the episode for you right here.

What's next for Meredith?  

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Meredith (Pompeo) has let everyone know over email that she is leaving Grey Sloan for Boston. However, she also has some personal drama she has to deal with as at the end of the episode her house is on fire, seemingly meaning everything in it is gone except her post-it note from Derek. Thankfully, everyone in the family is safe. 

We know that Pompeo was only signed on for eight episodes in season 19, so we can be sure that the hospital will try to give her a proper goodbye. The show definitely won’t be the same without her.

Are Lucas and Simone going to be more than friends?

Alexis Floyd in Grey's Anatomy

Alexis Floyd in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

Lucas (Niko Terho) and Simone (Alexis Floyd) have become good friends since they started the program. They've shared personal secrets, such as Lucas being a Shepherd and what's going on with Simone’s grandmother. After a difficult surgery, Lucas kisses Simone, who says she can’t go there. Fans definitely see the potential between the two and it's doubtful the spark will end here.  

Who will take Meredith’s place as chief of surgery?

Chris Carmack and Kim Raver in Grey's Anatomy

Chris Carmack and Kim Raver in Grey's Anatomy (Image credit: ABC/Liliane Lathan)

While we don't have an answer to this yet, we can rule two candidates out: Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Owen (Kevin McKidd). Richard (James Pickens Jr.) asks Bailey, who immediately rejects the idea, wanting to run the clinic and spend time with her child. Owen asks to be considered, but Richard can't entertain the idea since he got his medical license taken away. At the end though, Owen suggests Teddy (Kim Raver) try to take on the role. Only time will tell if that's a possibility.  

When is Grey's Anatomy season 19 coming back?

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 return with a winter premiere event on Thursday, February 23, starting at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

You can catch up with all of the most recent episodes of Grey's Anatomy season 19 on-demand on Hulu or ABC.com.

