The Nurse cast: who's who in the Netflix true-crime thriller

The Nurse cast is relatively small but it features some great talent, and they all play key figures in the case that shocked Denmark.

Based on a true crime book, The Nurse dramatizes the career of respected nurse Christina Aistrup Hansen, who was found guilty of the murder of three patients and attempted manslaughter while she worked at Nykøbing Falster Hospital.

The story is told from the point of view of her colleague Pernille Kurzmann, a new medical school graduate who soon becomes suspicious of Christina after unexpected deaths only seem to occur when she is on shift.

Here's everything you need to know about The Nurse cast...

Fanny Louise Bernth as Pernille Kurzmann

Pernille is a new nurse at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. She is fresh out of medical school and wants to prove herself. At first she idolizes her colleague Christina just like everyone else in the hospital, but can’t help but begin to notice that deaths occur nearly every time Christina works the night shift.

Fanny Louise Bernth is known for her roles in The Lord’s Ways, It’s So Charming and A Horrible Woman.

Josephine Park as Christina Aistrup Hansen

Beloved ER nurse Christina is popular among staff and patients, but things take a darker turn. It's revealed she's creating drama in the otherwise quiet hospital walls, at the risk of the patients she’s supposed to be caring for. At first, Pernille becomes her close friend and confidante but then soon begins to investigate her mysterious new colleague.

Actress Josephine Park has starred in the series Baby Fever, Doggystyle, and Attachment.

Peter Zandersen as Niels Lunden

Niels is a busy but easygoing doctor who quickly takes a romantic interest in the hospital’s new nurse, Pernille. As they grow closer, he listens to her theories about Christina and soon becomes involved in uncovering the truth behind what's happening at the hospital.

Peter Zandersen is known for his role in the series Borgen. He’s also appeared in the series Tæt på sandheden med Jonatan Spang, Elvira and The Sommerdahl Murders.

Amalie Lindegård as Katja Lorentzen

Katja is Pernille’s friend at the hospital, who is also suspicious of Christina but is worried about speaking up in case it gets her into trouble.

Amalie Lindegård starred in Baby Fever alongside The Nurse co-star Josephine Park and has a recurring role in TV series 29.

Dick Kaysø as Kenny Herskov

Kenny has been fighting for years to get to the bottom of his sibling’s unexpected death which was ruled a suicide by overdose. But he was one of Christina's patients and he's growing suspicious.

Dick Kaysø is known for the series Krøniken, The Crumbs movie franchise and the film Strømer.

The Nurse is streaming on Netflix now.