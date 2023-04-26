The Nurse: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

This four-part trhiller follows a Danish nurse who was convicted of attempted manslaughter.

The Nurse is a crime drama series that dramatizes the real-life story of Christina Aistrup Hansen, a nurse who ended up at the center of a shocking case where she ended up being convicted of attempted manslaughter.

The Danish Netflix series is based on the award-winning nonfiction true book The Nurse: The True Story Behind One of Scandinavia’s Most Notorious Criminal Trials, which documents the chilling story.

Throughout the four-part series, we follow Christina Aistrup Hansen's career, where she appeared to be the perfect nurse who was loved by everyone. But she was hiding a very dark secret inside, leading to a case that shocked the nation.

Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix limited series...

The series is released in full on Netflix on Thursday, April 27 and will be available globally.

The Nurse plot

Pernille Kurzmann is a new recruit at Nykøbing Falster Hospital. (Image credit: Netflix)

The Nurse is set in Nykøbing Falster Hospital in Denmark. On the surface it appears to be a pretty welcoming place for staff, everyone knows each other and turnover is low, so there's a great team rapport going on here.

Pernille Kurzmann lands a job at the hospital and quickly hits it off with Christina Aistrup Hansen, who is described as a "charming and charismatic nurse". In fact, she's got all the qualities you'd want in a healthcare professional: universally loved, good at her job, and quick to react in an emergency.

But things turn sinister rather quickly, and while Pernille settles in, she starts realizing there could be more to Christina than she first thought. She takes it upon herself to dive deeper into the nurse and find out the truth about her.

The Nurse cast

Fanny Louise Bernth as Pernille Kurzmann and Amalie Lindegård as Katja Lorentzen in The Nurse. (Image credit: Netflix)

Grow actress Fanny Louise Bernth leads the cast as new nurse Pernille Kurzmann, with The Venus Effect's Josephine Park starring opposite her as the mysterious Christina Aistrup Hansen.

Other cast includes Peter Zandersen as Niels Lunden, the hospital's chief resident physician, Amalie Lindegård as Pernille's friend Katja and Dick Kaysø as Kenny, a relative of one of the hospital's patients.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, an official trailer is available and it's gripping stuff. Pernille gets an induction into life at the hospital where she learns that "nurses are often on their own" and that she needs to be ready to use her initiative when needed.

But this seems awfully suspicious, and Pernille starts to question what the beloved Christina gets up to when she's on the ward by herself. Take a look below...