The Power cast: who's who in the sci-fi series

The Power cast is made up of some great stars, who are taking on roles originally found in the bestselling book of the same name by Naomi Alderman (opens in new tab).

In Prime Video's latest sci-fi thriller The Power, we follow teenage girls across the world as they become aware that they possess a strange new power, where bolts of electricity spark from their fingertips.

Naturally, this is a cause for concern and communities are worried about the consequences of this unexplained phenomenon. Among these is Seattle mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, which much of the series focuses on.

We also follow some of the people affected by the power, and how their lives have changed as a result of having this strange ability.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast and characters of The Power.

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez. (Image credit: Katie Yu/Amazon Studios)

Margot Cleary-Lopez is the mayor of Seattle and a mother of three. She is married to Rob. When she realizes her daughter, Jos, has developed "the power" she finds herself at the center of this mysterious phenomenon.

This role is played by Toni Collette, known for her haunting role as Annie in Ari Aster's horror movie Hereditary and as Joni Thrombey in Rian Johnson's whodunit Knives Out. She has also starred in true crime drama The Staircase and movies like The Sixth Sense and Little Miss Sunshine.

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez

John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Rob Lopez is Margot's husband and works as a doctor in Seattle. He’s going through a rough patch in his marriage, and Rob begins to fear for the family's safety when the power manifests, especially when it comes to his daughter, Jos.

He's played by John Leguizamo, who is best known for voicing Sid the Sloth in the popular Ice Age movie franchise. He recently played Scrooge in the Christmas movie Violent Night and took on the role of Javier for Kick-Ass 2.

Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez

Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Jos Cleary-Lopez is the teenage daughter of Margot and Rob, and one of the young women affected by 'the power'. She is quiet and is struggling to figure out her purpose. Jos has two siblings, Izzy and Matt, and is crushing on Ryan, a skater boy. Frustratingly, she finds it hard to control her power at first.

Auli'l Cravalho is best known for voicing the titular character in Pixar's Moana and has also starred in the movies Crush and Darby and the Dead.

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Tunde is an aspiring journalist from Nigeria. He captures a shocking video of this newfound power, which goes viral and leads him into a deeper investigation into what's going on.

Toheeb Jimoh is best known for his role as Richmond FC player Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso and for playing Anthony Walker in the BBC One TV movie Anthony.

Halle Bush as Allie

Halle Bush as Allie. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Allie is a foster child who has been through lots of trauma. She’s bounced from foster home to foster home and is struggling to find a long-term place due to the fact she's getting older. When she develops the power, it takes her on a journey she never expected to go on.

This is the first credited acting role for actress Halle Bush.

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke

Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Roxy Monke is the illegitimate daughter of Bernie, a London-based crime boss who wants little to do with her. He refuses to let her join the family business, favoring her older brothers. But when the power develops, she realizes that nothing can stop her from getting what she wants.

Ria Zmitrowicz is best known for her role as Amber Bowen in the BBC drama Three Girls and played Miss Ellis in ITV's Mr. Selfridge. She has also starred in a number of theatre productions.

Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana

Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Tatiana is the wife of Viktor Moskalev, a Russian president. Her character is a bit of a mystery at the moment but she appears to have more political power than Margot so it will be interesting to see how her character develops.

Actress Zrinka Cvitešić is known for playing Sara in the BBC Two series London Spy and Luna in the movie On the Path.

The Power is streaming on Prime Video now.