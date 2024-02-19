The Way cast: who's who in BBC One drama

A host of Welsh stars lead The Way cast, as the drama brings viewers a story of impossible choices, power struggles and a fight for survival.

The three-part series follows the Driscoll family, who are forced to flee their homeland when they’re caught up in a civil uprising that engulfs their town.

Set in Port Talbot, where the community has relied upon the local steel industry for generations, the fictional tale begins with workers becoming increasingly suspicious of the factory’s foreign owners.

It’s not long before violence erupts and the Driscolls must leave everything they've ever known behind, in a drama created by award-winning actor Michael Sheen, Sherwood screenwriter James Graham and acclaimed documentary-maker Adam Curtis...

Who's who in the The Way cast

Steffan Rhodri as Geoff Driscoll

Steffan Rhodri plays Geoff Driscoll (Image credit: BBC)

Geoff is a shop steward at Port Talbot's steelworks. He's conflicted by the crisis facing the plant and desperate to hold his family together, as old wounds from their past threaten top tear them apart. He's also struggling to emerge from the shadow of his father, Denny Driscoll (Michael Sheen), who remains a legend in the town of Port Talbot.

Where have I seen Steffan Rhodri before? The Welsh actor has appeared in a number of British dramas in recent years, including Steeltown Murders, The Last Kingdom and Martin Clunes series Manhunt. He also had a role in Sky Atlantic drama House of the Dragon. However his most famous roles include Dave Coaches in hit BBC comedy Gavin & Stacey and Reg Cattermole in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part One.

Mali Harries as Dee Driscoll

Mali Harries plays Dee Driscoll (Image credit: BBC)

Dee Driscoll is a mother of two who's going through a divorce from her husband, Geoff. We join her at a point in her life when she's frustrated by the threat facing her community and is looking for something different. She's a leading figure in the strike that leads to the civil unrest and is forced to flee Port Talbot with her family.

Where else have I seen Mali Harries? The Welsh star has appeared in a number of English and Welsh TV dramas, including Hinterland, The Indian Doctor, Keeping Faith, Brassic and Pobol y Cwm.

Callum Scott Howells as Owen Driscoll

Callum Scott Howells plays Owen Driscoll (Image credit: BBC)

Owen the youngest child of Geoff and Dee Driscoll. He's in the middle of recovering from drug addiction and struggling to find meaning in his life, yet when the series begins he's also at loggerheads with his father, with whom he's had a serious falling out. But can romance with Anna help him find a slice of happiness?

Where have I seen Callum Scott Howells before? The Welsh star has had a number of well-received stage roles, yet TV audiences will recognise him for his turn in It's A Sin, a Channel 4 drama set during Britain's HIV/AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

Sophie Melville as Thea Driscoll

Sophie Melville plays Thea Driscoll (Image credit: BBC)

Thea Driscoll is Geoff and Dee's eldest child and Owen's big sister. She's a police sergeant, a mum to a four year-old son, Rhys, and a very loyal wife to Danny (Aneurin Barnard). She's a very strong and fierce family member, who's passionate and very assertive.

Where have I seen Sophie Melville before? The Welsh stars biggest TV role came in the first series of BBC drama The Pact, but she's also appeared in The Chelsea Detective, The Missing and Call The Midwife.

Maja Laskowska as Anna

Maja Laskowska plays Anna (Image credit: BBC)

Anna works in the local cafe. She's just arrived in Port Talbot from Poland to study at Swansea University and meets Owen on a dating app at the start of the series. She's headstrong, very impulsive and very much a risk-taker, who gets swept up in the Driscolls decision to flee the town.

Where have I seen Maja Laskowska before? British audiences will probably recognize her from her role in BBC One drama, Baptiste, where she starred opposite Tchéky Karyo.

Michael Sheen as Denny Driscoll

Michael Sheen plays Denny Driscoll (Image credit: BBC)

Denny Driscoll is Geoff's father and passed away several years ago. He was a miner who became a local legend for his part in leading the miners' strike of 1984/85.

Where have I seen Michael Sheen before? Sheen — who directed his first ever TV drama when he took charge of The Way — is well-known for playing famous people and has starred as Tony Blair in The Queen, Brian Clough in The Damned United and David Frost in Frost/Nixon.

His TV roles have included parts in acclaimed US period drama Masters of Sex, ITV series Quiz — in which he played Chris Tarrant — Good Omens and the recent C4 real life drama Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama. He also starred in last year's hit BBC One series Best Interests.

Aneurin Barnard as Danny

Aneurin Barnard plays Danny (Image credit: Getty)

Thea's husband works for a security and surveillance firm in Germany and follows the events in Port Talbot closely. When his wife's family are forced to flee their home he's desperate to help them - and his four year-old son Rhys — find safety.

Where have I seen Aneurin Barnard before? The Welsh star has appeared in a host of British dramas, including War & Peace, The Pact, The White Queen, Cilla, Time and Peaky Blinders. His big screen roles have included Dunkirk and Mary Queen of Scots.

Mark Lewis Jones as Glynn

Mark Lewis Jones plays Glynn (Image credit: BBC)

Glynn has worked at Port Talbot's steel plant for many years and is now leader of the union. He often clashes with Geoff on how to proceed in negotiations with the firm's foreign owners, yet holds his colleague's father, Denny Driscoll, in high regard.

Where have I seen Mark Lewis Jones before? The Welsh star has appeared in a host of English and Welsh dramas, including The Pact, Keeping Faith, Hinterland, Stella and Gangs of London. He's also had roles in dramas such as Chernobyl, Game of Thrones and The Crown, while his big screen credits include Troy, Robin Hood and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Tom Cullen as Jack Price

Tom Cullen plays Jack Price (Image credit: BBC)

Jack Price is Port Talbot's MP and tries to find balance between the steelworks' owners and their employees, yet the locals suspect he doesn't really care about their interests. He heads back to Westminster before trouble erupts.

Where have I seen Tom Cullen before? Tom starred in Downton Abbey as Viscount Gillingham and led the cast of historical epic, Knightfall. He has also appeared in Gunpowder, The Gold and The Five.

Luke Evans as Hogwood 'The Welsh Catcher'

Luke Evans plays Hogwood 'The Welsh Catcher' (Image credit: BBC)

When the Driscolls flee Port Talbot and try to get to England, a mercenary named Hogwood is brought in to track them down. But will he able to capture them?

Where have I seen Luke Evans before? The Welsh actor's most famous big screen roles came when he played Bard in The Hobbit film trilogy and Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. He has also appeared in hit TV shows such as Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders and The Alienist.