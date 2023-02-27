Unforgotten season 5 cast: who's who

The Unforgotten season 5 cast has a great line-up, as Sanjeev Bhaskar is joined by Sinéad Keenan who's playing a brand new role for the series' return.

We know that Nicola Walker will not be returning in Unforgotten season 5, following her character's tragic death in the season 4 finale. So we've got some new faces joining the regulars.

Ahead of the season 5 premiere on Monday, February 27, we've got all the information you need about the major characters in the new season, as well as where you've seen them before.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Unforgotten season 5...

Unforgotten season 5 cast

Sinéad Keenan as DI Jessica James

DCI Jessica James is replacing DCI Cassie Stuart following her shocking death. She has to play a major part of an investigation but it's no easy task, especially as everyone is still reeling from what happened to her predecessor. She's ambitious and was recently promoted, so she'll have to work hard to earn everyone's trust and respect.

Sinéad Keenan is an actress who is best known for her roles in Little Boy Blue, Being Human and Three Families.

Sanjeev Bhaskar as DS Sunny Khan

Fan favourite DS Sunny Khan is back for season 5, but he'll have to adjust to the huge change in his life and career following Cassie's death. But will he be able to get on with his new partner, Jessica?

Sanjeev Bhaskar is best known for his work on the sketch comedy series Goodness Gracious Me and for starring in The Kumars at No. 42

Rhys Yates as Jay

Newcomer Jay is one of the suspects in Unforgotten season 5. Not much is known about him yet but he has a troubled past and we'll get to follow him on his journey throughout the series.

He's played by Rhys Yates who has starred in The Outlaws, Britannia and The Covenant.

Martina Laird as Ebele Falade

Ebele Falade runs a successful vegan restaurant with her partner, and she has big ambitions for her business. However, she's also a suspect in the new season so is she really as trustworthy as she seems?

Martina Laird has had roles in the movie Summerland and ITV series The Bay.

Ian McElhinney as Lord Tony Hume

Lord Tony is a suave former politician who lives a comfortable, privileged life. However, he's got some dark secrets hidden away which could jeopardise his future. Will his history catch up with him?

Actor Ian McElhinney is best known for his roles as Granda Joe in Derry Girls and as Ser Barristan Selmy in Game of Thrones.

Hayley Mills as Lady Emma Hume

Lady Emma Hume is Lord Tony's wife, who has supported his career in politics. But how involved is she in some of his secrets, and is he keeping anything from her?

She's played by Hayley Mills who is known for starring in films such as The Parent Trap and subsequent sequels, The Trouble with Angels and the TV series Wild at Heart.

Max Rinehart as Karol Wojski

Karol Wojski is a Polish-born Londoner who now works in Paris. He's a resilient character but at the moment, not much is known about how he ties in to the overall story.

Max Rinehart has appeared in Industry, The Bad Education Movie and Miss You Already.