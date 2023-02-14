Valentine's Day messages from Interview with the Vampire, Grey's Anatomy and more

It's Valentine's Day and it doesn’t matter if you're single or in a relationship, you can always turn to your favorite TV show for a funny and sweet Valentine. From new shows like Interview with the Vampire to beloved veteran shows like Grey’s Anatomy and even game shows like Jeopardy! , there's no shortage of shows sending greetings to fans.

It's always fun seeing the clever and creative ways that social media teams celebrate holidays, but there's something really special about Valentine's Day social media because the focus can be on anything from favorite couples, quotes from the show, throwback moments or anything else — the sky's the limit!

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire was one of the hottest new shows of the fall 2022 TV season and their Valentine featuring Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) can only be described as smoldering. The image, taken from a scene just prior to one of the many bloodbaths in the season finale, features Louis and Lestat dancing at Mardi Gras and is captioned "I send my love to you, and you send it back round to me."

The Grey’s Anatomy tweet features a play on Meredith's memorable "pick me, choose me, love me" message to Derek in season 2. In their Valentine's Day tweet, members of the cast talked directly to fans, letting them know that "we pick you, we choose you, we love you." Aww, the feels!

The good folks at Starz used the occasion to share a special rendition of the Outlander season 7 theme song, "The Skye Boat Song,” sung by none other than the legendary Sinead O'Connor.

CSI: Vegas offers a fun play on the holiday with pun-laden crime scene Valentines for your "person of interest," while Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has a love-themed puzzle and lots of Wheel puns for fans to solve. American Horror Story even gets into the action with a throwback picture of Jessica Lange from season 2's Asylum.

With so many fun tweets, it's hard to pick the best so let's just say that TV fans are all winners on Valentine’s Day!

Take a look at some of the best TV tweets celebrating Valentine's Day:

"I send my love to you, and you send it back round to me." #IWTV pic.twitter.com/zdH5MKXFV3February 14, 2023 See more

Forever. 💙 #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/xtq0ZaCZUcFebruary 14, 2023 See more

We'll spell it out for you 😉 Happy #ValentinesDay from #CelebrityWheelOfFortune! 💗 pic.twitter.com/aOsjg1ZmKhFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Happy Valentine's Day! 💙 Tag your #ValentinesDay crush in case they need a clue 😉 pic.twitter.com/nODHPniIbxFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Happy Valentine's Day! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/YtwHz6i3ztFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Our #DWTS couples make our hearts melt ❤️ Happy #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/LCsKN4KWgGFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Nothing compares to the #Outlander opening credits.As a special Valentine's Day gift, enjoy the official Season 7 rendition of The Skye Boat Song sung by the LEGENDARY @SineadOConnor! pic.twitter.com/e758lVL8rBFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Share a Wheel of Fortune valentine with your valentine! ❤️ #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Pd4iIEjwKDFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Just saying, y'all...who needs a #ValentinesDay boo when you could have a Beau? 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/EsqbO4BER6February 14, 2023 See more

"You are only as strong as the 🐴 you're riding"...Valentine's Day Vibes 😅💗 pic.twitter.com/NOW1tqfBEwFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Is today a holiday or something? #AHSAsylum pic.twitter.com/QbsNIKED7IFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Happy Valen-crime's day... send these to your person of interest 💚 #ValentinesDay #CSIVegas pic.twitter.com/IhPIj3fV6DFebruary 14, 2023 See more

Everybody say 'Happy Valentine's Day' to our parents RN. 😗 pic.twitter.com/Qewv9fnZHyFebruary 14, 2023 See more

#Station19 is my valentine every year pic.twitter.com/SJdNt46pLIFebruary 14, 2023 See more