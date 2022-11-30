What happens in EastEnders this Christmas? 4 EXPLOSIVE festive storylines for 2022

For most of us, Christmas is usually a peaceful affair — but for the residents of Walford, that's far from the truth.

An EastEnders Christmas usually entails an abundance of explosive drama and this year's festive action is set to be just that.

With residents set to go to desperate lengths to protect their families and trying to win back lost lovers, there are wedding bells ringing for soap villain Janine Butcher as she prepares to wed Mick Carter.

However, Shirley Carter is desperate to put an end to their nuptials — will she pull through and save her son from a disastrous marriage?

Read on for all the explosive storyline spoilers coming to EastEnders this Christmas...

What happens in EastEnders this Christmas? Here are four explosive storylines coming to Walford for the festive season...

Shirley exposes Janine's dark secrets?

Will Shirley expose Janine's lies? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Danger is in store for Mick Carter as his wedding to pregnant Janine Butcher edges closer, all while he battles his feelings for his ex-wife, Linda.

While Mick is hesitating, mum Shirley is eager to expose Janine's dark secrets and desperately tries to find evidence to prove her claims. Can she get definitive proof before Mick and Janine tie the knot and put a stop to their marriage for good?

Will Alfie win back Kat?

Can Alfie convince Kat that he's the one for her? (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Alfie Moon's panto is the perfect opportunity to try and win back his one true love Kat Slater, even though she's set to marry Walford hardman Phil Mitchell. Will Alfie get his Christmas wish and convince Kat to rekindle their relationship?

Phil's a deadly plan for DCI Keeble

Phil is determined to protect his family from DCI Keeble. (Image credit: BBC)

As Alfie competes for Phil's fiancé, Phil has other problems on his mind as he fights to keep his cousin Billy Mitchell from getting sent to prison for life.

DCI Keeble is determined to get revenge, but Phil has a plan — one that's filled with deadly risks. What has he got up his sleeve?

Jay gives Lola a Christmas to remember

Jay wants to give Lola a memorable Christmas. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Jay Brown is willing to bend over backwards to show his girlfriend Lola Pearce how much he loves her after she was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour. He's determined to make what could be her last Christmas a perfect one, but what has he got up his sleeve?

