The wait for more Ginny & Georgia is finally over, as the second series of the Netflix comedy-drama has finally arrived.

Ginny & Georgia's first season aired back in February 2021 and saw us following the titular mother-daughter duo as they tried to settle down for a fresh start in a New England town. Of course, Ginny's past came back to bite her, as Ginny eventually discovered that Georgia has killed Ginny's step-dad, Kenny, in order to protect her.

The end of the first series ended on a rough note for both women; Ginny's relationship with Hunter had collapsed, whilst Georgia was grappling with enough problems like her love life, money trouble, and the revelation that her two children had run away.

With so much up in the air, it's no surprise that fans were eager to find out when Ginny & Georgia season 2 would be made available on Netflix. Below you can find out exactly when the series will be released, plus the latest news on whether we're getting more from the show.

What time does Ginny & Georgia come out on Netflix?

In the US, Ginny & Georgia season 2 was released just after 12 am PT on January 5, with the series arriving on the East Coast just a few hours later at 3 am ET.

In the UK, the second season dropped at 8 am on January 5, 2023, meaning the series is now available to stream in full across the pond, too. A full list of release info can be seen below:

12 am PT (US)

3 am ET (US)

8 am GMT (UK)

9 am CET (Europe)

1.30 pm IST (India)

7 pm AEDT (Sydney, Australia)

How many episodes of Ginny and Georgia season 2?

Like with the first series, Ginny & Georgia season 2 is ten episodes long, and all ten episodes were made available all at once. So, if you're planning to binge the show, you can!

Will there be Ginny and Georgia season 3?

At the time of writing, Netflix hasn't confirmed whether Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for a third season just yet.

Season 2 was originally confirmed in April 2021 just a few months after the first released. If the streaming giant follows the same schedule as they did for season 2, then we expect we'll probably know whether we'll be seeing more from Ginny & Georgia around March 2023. For more to watch while you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows you can enjoy right now.