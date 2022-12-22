When is Coronation Street on over Christmas and New Year?

Coronation Street will have its daily dose of drama on the cobbles this Christmas time.

Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) is eager to tie the knot with his one true love Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) by organising a surprise Christmas wedding. Will it be a success?

Elsewhere, Daniel Osborne (Rob Mallard) is planning to give his girlfriend Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) a Christmas to remember by proposing to her — but will a hitch in his plans force him to abandon his grand gesture?

Also, the pressure piles up for killer Stephen Reid as his family start to ask questions. Could this force Stephen to strike again and claim another victim this Christmas?

So if you want to know when you can watch all of the drama unfold, here is our guide to when Coronation Street is on over Christmas and New Year...

Could a Christmas murder be on the cards? (Image credit: ITYV)

Coronation Street has confirmed its full festive schedule, with the Christmas Day episode set to broadcast at an earlier time than usual, so keep an eye out for schedule changes if you want to catch all of the drama.

You can read the full schedule below:

On Friday, December 23, Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode at 7:30pm on ITV1.

On Saturday, December 24, Coronation Street will not air.

On Sunday, December 25, Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV1.

On Monday, December 26, Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode at 7:30pm on ITV1.

On Tuesday, December 27, Coronation Street will not air.

On Wednesday, December 28, Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode at 7pm on ITV1.

On Thursday, December 29, Coronation Street will air at 7pm on ITV1.

On Friday, December 30, Coronation Street will air at 7:30pm on ITV1.

On Saturday, December 31, Coronation Street will air at 8pm on ITV1.

On Sunday, January 1, Coronation Street will not air.

On Monday, January 2, Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode at 8pm on ITV1.

On Tuesday, January 3, Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode at 8pm on ITV1.

On Wednesday, January 4, Coronation Street will air an hour-long episode at 8pm on ITV1.

On Thursday, January 5, Coronation Street will not air.

On Friday, January 6, Coronation Street will not air due to the FA Cup.

