Who has Trixie been in love with? All the Call the Midwife character's relationships revealed

Call the Midwife fans are thrilled that Trixie Franklin is finally getting the happy ending that she deserves as she ties the knot with fiance Matthew Aylward in the Call the Midwife season 12 finale.

But the road to romance hasn't always been a smooth one for Trixie, played by Helen George, with many dramas causing her heartache over the years.

As she becomes Mrs. Trixie Aylward, we take a look back at the much-loved character's relationships and why some of them didn't work out...

Matthew Aylward

Trixie has found her happy-ever-after in Matthew. (Image credit: BBC)

Trixie has finally found her prince charming in Matthew Aylward, and the pair have been close since the moment they met in Call the Midwife season 10.

Trixie and Matthew didn't have the most conventional first meeting with Trixie working as Matthew and his then-wife Fiona's midwife when they were expecting their first baby.

Fiona later gave birth to a little boy, called Jonathan, but tragedy struck when the young mum developed Acute Myeloid Leukaemia and suddenly died.

Trixie comforted grieving Matthew, helping him find a suitable nanny for Jonathan. Their friendship blossomed into romance in Call the Midwife season 11, and after enjoying a string of dates, Trixie and Matthew finally declared their love for one another, leaving fans thrilled.

Trixie and Matthew tie the knot in the season 12 finale. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

The couple had to make their relationship long-distance in season 11 when Trixie traveled to Portofino in Italy to care for her terminally ill godmother (where in reality Helen George was actually taking a break from the show to go on maternity leave with her second child). Luckily Trixie soon returned and the couple picked up where they left off.

Matthew then got down on one knee in the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022 in a romantic proposal and the couple have spent all of season 12 planning their elaborate wedding.

Speaking of the characters' future together, Helen told us: "It will be a passionate marriage. They really challenge each other — I don't think they're just going to be playing house and buying lots of kittens!"

Olly Rix, who plays Matthew, added: "Their relationship does feel fated somehow. They're exacting with one another and they pick each other up on lots of things, which is a good basis for a happy marriage. I'm looking forward to seeing what that entails."

Christopher Dockerill

Trixie and Christopher sadly weren't meant to be. (Image credit: BBC)

The most recent serious relationship that Trixie had before meeting Matthew was with dentist Christopher Dockerill in seasons six and seven, however, it soon became clear they were hiding secrets from one another.

Christopher eventually admitted he had a young daughter from a past relationship, and Trixie opened up about her previous battle with alcohol. The relationship ultimately faltered, with Christopher leaving Poplar for good.

Reverend Tom Hereward

Trixie Franklin's romance with Reverend Tom Hereward didn't work out. (Image credit: BBC)

In season 3, Trixie met Reverend Tom Hereward while attending a pregnant inmate at a women's prison. After beginning a relationship, Tom proposed to Trixie at the start of season 4 and it seemed that Trixie's streak of being unlucky in love was finally over.

However, the couple's engagement was short-lived as Trixie decided to break things off after learning that Tom was going to be assigned to a new parish in Newcastle. Distraught, she drowned her sorrows in alcohol, developing a dangerous addiction that was set to plague her for years.

Trixie and Tom didn't work out, but instead, Helen and Jack found love on the Call the Midwife set. (Image credit: getty)

But while Trixie and Tom's romance might not have worked out, Helen George and Jack Ashton who played Reverend Tom are married in real life. The pair met while filming in South Africa for the Call The Midwife Christmas special in 2016 and since then they have got married and welcomed two daughters into the world together, Wren who was born in 2017 and Lark, who was born in 2021.

The final episode of Call the Midwife season 12 airs in the UK on Sunday, February 26.

In the US, Call the Midwife season 12 will premiere on Sunday, March 19, 2023, on PBS with new episodes being released each following Sunday at 8/7c until June 6.