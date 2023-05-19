The latest entry from one of the defining blockbuster movie franchises of the 21st century, Fast X is another globe-spanning, engine revving, explosion-filled big screen spectacle that fans have come to expect. However, this movie is also going to feature a new, big time villain in Dante, a mysterious figure from the franchise's past who has it out for Dom (Vin Diesel).

Even though Cipher (Charlize Theron) has been the main thorn in Dom and company's side the last few movies, Dante presents a whole new problem for the franchise. He is a flamboyant and maniacal villain for our heroes, and yet almost certain to become a fan favorite.

So who is Dante and what is his connection to the Fast and Furious franchise? We break it down for you. Fair warning, we are going to discuss some Fast X spoilers.

Who is Dante in Fast X?

Dante is the main villain in Fast X. We are introduced to him in the movie's opening moments, which recreate the vault heist in Brazil from Fast Five but from Dante's perspective. Nearly killed by Dom (he says that he was technically dead for two minutes), he has made it his mission to get revenge against him, but not just killing him, planning to make him suffer first.

To do that, he makes it his mission to split the team up and leave Dom helpless to save them. This includes having the Agency turn on them after Dante frames them for nearly destroying Rome and ultimately, trying to capture Dom's son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). Only once he destroys Dom's world does he intend to kill him.

Who plays Dante in Fast X?

Jason Momoa is the actor that brings Dante to life. Momoa is no stranger to massive franchises, as he broke out for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and starred as Aquaman in Justice League and his standalone superhero movie Aquaman (the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is set to release later in 2023). Momoa's other credits include 2021's Dune, Apple TV Plus' See, Bullet to the Head and his first ever role on the original Baywatch TV series.

What is Dante's connection to the Fast & Furious franchise?

We learn in Dante's intro that he is the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the main bad guy in Fast Five. Dante was not mentioned in Fast Five, but he has been retconned into the story. Reyes was teaching his son his philosophies — "never accept death when suffering is owed" — when the vault is robbed. Dante is in one of the cars chasing Dom alongside his father, but is knocked off the bridge, unable to help his father from being killed by Dom and Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

Does Dante win in Fast X?

Fast X ends on a couple of massive cliffhangers, all of which have Dante in a position of power.

Dante's plan to split the Toretto clan up works. Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is captured and sent to an Agency blacksite, where she is forced to try and escape with Cipher. Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Han (Sung Kang) are on the run as they try to reunite with Dom, as is Little Brian, with the help of his Uncle Jakob (John Cena).

The climax of the movie takes place in Portugal, where Dom and his team are supposed to rendezvous. But Dante is waiting for them. He pursues Jakob and Little Brian and is ultimately able to capture Dom's son. Dom (who made a typical big entrance reversing out of a cargo plane into the middle of the chase) goes after Dante, with Jakob ultimately sacrificing himself to help his brother. With this help, Dom is able to rescue his son from Dante and seemingly make his escape.

But Dante was one step ahead again. Agency leader Aimes (Alan Ritchson), who helped Dom get to Portugal and told him where to go so they could escape, was working with Dante all along, leading Dom into a trap. Roman and company arrive on their own plane to help, but are shot down and we only see a big explosion from a plane crash. Whether or not they all survive is one of the big cliffhangers for the movie.

Dom and Little Brian temporarily escape Dante by driving off a dam and into the water below. But Dante has a backup plan. Convinced Dom has appropriately suffered, he has planted explosives on the dam and is going to set them off, breaking the dam and drowning Dom and Little Brian. Before they go off the movie ends.

There is also one post-credit scene in Fast X that reveals Dante's plan isn't over yet. When law enforcement officers are scoping out a building, one finds a phone which Dante calls, telling the officer that Dom may have driven the car, but he was the one that actually killed Dante's father. So now he is going to come after him. The officer removes his mask to reveal that it is Hobbs, who welcomes the challenge.

Is Dante going to be in the next Fast & Furious movie?

We know that there is at least one more Fast & Furious movie (possibly two if Vin Diesel is to be believed), and with how Fast X ended we are all but certain that Dante is going to be the main villain once again as it's unlikely this turns into another situation where a former bad guy becomes an ally.

Momoa has basically confirmed he is going to be in the next movie (though no official announcement has been made) and has a wish for his character: "more driving."

Fast X is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters.