Why is Christine not in Selling Sunset season 6? Everything you need to know

Selling Sunset 'Queen Bee' Christine Quinn — lovingly self-named as the villain of the hit Netflix series — made a huge impact on the show with her sass, real estate expertise and flamboyant outfits.

And of course, she was always at the center of the workplace drama with her brutally honest remarks, which often led to explosive fallouts with her fellow realtors at the Oppenheim Group.

After having a big bust-up with her co-workers in Selling Sunset season 4, Christine returned with more drama for season 5, where she developed bad blood with new agent Emma Hernan.

At the end of season 5, Emma told Oppenheim Group boss Jason and friend Mary Fitzgerald that Christine had used an associate to reach out to one of her clients and offered him $5000 to stop working with her, but Christine has denied Emma's claims.

In the last episode of season 5, Christine never turned up to a meeting with Mary and Jason about her behaviour, leaving her future with the company unclear. She has since confirmed that she won't be coming back for Selling Sunset season 6.

Here's why Christine is not in Selling Sunset season 6...

Why is Christine not in Selling Sunset season 6?

Christine isn't in Selling Sunset season 6 as she left the real estate agency and show to focus on her and her husband Christian Dumontet’s crypto real estate business, 'RealOpen'.

She said to PEOPLE (opens in new tab): “I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

Christine added that her boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim knew about her company.

She revealed: "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing. I don't think anyone actually thought...I think they thought I was bluffing; I don't think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don't know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows.

Christine left the brokerage and Selling Sunset to pursue a new realtor venture. (Image credit: Netflix)

"Jason and I, we have a really good understanding. I told him, 'This comes from a career move. I have to do my own thing.' So that's why I made the company."

Christine was also absent from the Selling Sunset reunion due to contracting COVID.

In the reunion show, Jason spoke out about Christine's future at the brokerage and said: "I mean, right now, there's not a place for her at The Oppenheim Group. Now, in the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things and she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing...

"There's a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at The Oppenheim Group, but I have to say that right now, there is no place."

Selling Sunset season 6 is available to watch on Netflix now.