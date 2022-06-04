Why is there no Casualty on tonight? The medical drama is cancelled this weekend

Casualty fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the popular medical drama this week to make way for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee programming.

The Queen officially celebrated 70 years on the throne on Feb 6, 2022. But the occasion will be marked with a series of TV specials over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Casualty would usually air on Saturday, June 4 at 8:50pm. However, as part of the Jubilee celebrations, Platinum Party at the Palace will be replacing this normal Casualty slot.

Platinum Party at the Palace airs live on BBC One at 7.30pm and will be bringing together some of the biggest names from across the entertainment business.

It promises to be a night full of music and laughter as well as an entertaining look back at some of the most significant moments of Her Majesty's reign.

The presenting team for the BBC's Platinum Party at the Palace. (Image credit: BBC)

Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Duran Duran and Sir Rod Stewart will perform at a star-studded concert along with Alicia Keys, George Ezra, Hans Zimmer, Mabel and Eurovision singer Sam Ryder.

Other stars lined up include Craig David, Ella Eyre, Elbow, Jax Jones, Celeste, Andrea Bocelli, Sigala and Nile Rogers, while Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will present the show. Sir Elton John will take part too, although his performance will be pre-recorded because he is currently on a European tour.

The most recent Casualty episode saw nurse David Hide (Jason Durr) and his teenage son Ollie’s (Harry Collett) tumultuous relationship become even more tense.

At home, Ollie blamed David for his stepmum Rose Cadenas leaving them. However, unbeknownst to David, Ollie is being relentlessly bullied at school.

David doesn't realise how much his son needs him. (Image credit: BBC)

When Ollie arrived at the ED desperate to talk to David, he didn’t realise the urgency of his son’s request as he was busy trying to keep on top of his new duties as the clinical nurse manager of Holby ED.

As Ollie waited for his dad, he was overwhelmed with texts from his sinister new friend Rob wanting to meet up in the woods.

Meanwhile, David was occupied with suicidal patient Heather (Unforgotten star Amanda Root) and Ollie was becoming more anxious to speak to his dad.

Casualty will air on Saturday, June 11 at 8:40pm on BBC One.

