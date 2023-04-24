Will there be a second season of The Diplomat?

Netflix has been on a run of big-hit dramas recently. First, there was The Night Agent, and now there's the slick political thriller, The Diplomat, which won fans' praise after they picked up on the show's 'West Wing vibes'.

The series follows Kate Wyler (The Americans' Keri Russell), a career diplomat installed as the new US ambassador to the United Kingdom after an attack on a British naval vessel. There, she's got to grapple with international crises and forge friendships in London while navigating her new role and marriage to political star Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). You can learn more about the other stars in our The Diplomat cast guide.

With the series claiming the Netflix top spot within days of release, it's no surprise that fans are hoping for more from the hit show. Here's what we know about a potential second series of The Diplomat

Will there be a second series of The Diplomat?

At the time of writing, Netflix has not officially confirmed whether a second series of The Diplomat is on the cards just yet. Typically, Netflix doesn't announce renewals for a little while after a new show lands, and since The Diplomat was only released on Thursday, April 20, 2023, we might have to wait a little longer before we get some news.

That said, the streaming giant revealed that they'd be moving forward with The Night Agent season 2 just a week after the show's debut. So, if The Diplomat continues to perform well with viewers, we might get some news about the show's future before long.

The way the show went, it certainly seems like we should expect Kate Wyler to return for more thrills, too. Be warned, there are spoilers below if you aren't caught up!

Austin Dennison and Kate Wyler uncovered some shocking info in the season finale. (Image credit: Netflix)

The first season of The Diplomat ended by throwing the whole conflict in season one on its head. Chiefly, the series had revolved around a brewing conflict between the UK and Russia after it was claimed that Russia was trying to frame Iran for the initial attack on the HMS Courageous in the pilot episode.

In the finale, Kate learned that Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge (Rory Kinnear) had ordered that the mission to apprehend the Russian mercenary who was actually behind the attack had been turned into an assassination mission.

Working with the UK Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), Kate sussed out that Trowbridge would only do this if he was behind the initial attack himself. When they uncovered Prime Minister Trowbridge's secret plot, Hal was due to meet a member of parliament who had asked to speak with him after an event.

Both Hal and Stuart Hayford attempted to speak to Merritt Grove out on the street, but as he opened his car door, a bomb exploded. The series then closed with Kate and the Foreign Secretary being spoken to by French police.

Did any of them survive the attack? Who was behind the bombing? And why did Trowbridge order the attack? These are just some of the questions we hope to get answers to if the show returns.

The Diplomat season 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.