Can I watch CuriosityStream outside the United States?

Best answer: Yes. CuriosityStream is available worldwide, though some videos will have restrictions due to geographical requirements and licensing agreements.

Curiosity knows no bounds

All of the original content produced by Curiosity Studios is available worldwide. However, content acquired from other production companies such as the BBC, TerraNoa, Zed, etc. will be available at the will of geo-blocking restrictions. The pricing and plans will apply whether you travel outside the US for work or if you live outside of the United States.

Finding a service that can provide worldwide availability on top of award-winning non-fiction content can, at times, be challenging. Circumstances like this where CuriosityStream comes in. With two different streaming plans available as well as a free trial, they might be the ticket to satisfy your curiosity (pun intended).

Satisfying the wandering mind

CuriosityStream's service offers over 2400 shows that are updated weekly. Their library spans a wide range of subjects from science to history and nature to technology. Perhaps you'd like to visit Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places, explore the Ancient Earth, maybe the potentials for the year 2045 in Next World, or any of the hundreds of other topics available in the CuriosityStream library. Their two subscription options will get you access to their vast array of programming.

Standard HD: $2.99/month or $19.99/yearly billed annually

Premium 4K: $9.99/month or $69.99/yearly billed annually

Both options offer the full video catalog, unlimited viewing across various devices, HD quality or better, plus a 7-day free trial to check out the service. The difference between the tiers comes in the form of price and the availability of 4K.