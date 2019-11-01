Is ConTV available on Vizio TVs?

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Best answer: Yes, you can watch all things ConTV right on your Vizio TV. It offers tons of cult classic movies, comic books, and more for the fan-person in you.

Not a thief: ConTV (From $8/mo at ConTV)

A 4K dream: Vizio M-Series TV (From $548 at Amazon)

Above the rest

ConTV has everything you could ask for: with comic books, films, and TV shows right at your fingertips. You can enjoy it right on your TV as well since the app is available on your Vizio TV. The app is free for users, but there are some aspects that you won't be able to enjoy without paying for the service. Some shows will be locked, and you will have to watch ads when you're watching shows or reading the comics.

With the Premium subscription, you will gain access to all of the movies and comic libraries on their app. You also won't have to deal with ads, and you'll have access to live TV and On Demand specials. If this is something that interests you, you might look into purchasing the Premium plan, which comes in a three-month package and a yearly package.

How to access the app

If this app catches your fancy, then the next step is getting it downloaded right onto your Vizio TV. Although that may be slightly intimidating, Vizio makes it incredibly simple, so it only takes a few steps. Here's a quick little walkthrough to ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible.

Click the large V button on your remote. Select Widgets on your TV. Search for ConTV . Click Install App . Log in to your ConTV profile to start streaming.

Now that you're logged in and ready to go, you can start enjoying classic films or comic books right on your big screen. You and your friends can enjoy all that this app has to offer, whether your device to purchase the Premium version or not. This is a great and cheap way to start watching all the cult classics that your heart desires.

ConTV A steal



A perfect addition.



If you're looking to enjoy comic books like Star Trek or films like Heavenly Sword, this is a great option for you. Although you do have to pay to unlock certain shows and stop commercials, it is a cheap option for any comic or cult classic lover.



View