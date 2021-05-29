Haney vs Linares live stream: How to watch championship boxing online from anywhere

Devin Haney and Jorge Linares are ready to throw down with Haney’s WBC title on the line, so boxing fans all around want to know how to watch the Haney vs Linares live stream. Haney is the WBC regular champion, and he’s ready to step up to big time challenges and title unification fights. First he needs to prove that he’s ready for that level of opponent, especially since he didn’t win his title in the ring. Jorge Linares is a former three division world champion who wants to make the most of what may be his last best shot at being champ again. Can this savvy veteran take the title from the powerful puncher?

Tonight, you can get in on the action when you watch Haney vs. Linares in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN .

When is the Haney vs Linares live stream fight?

Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares will take place on Saturday, May 29 from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The live stream broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the Main Event of Haney vs Linares should start at approximately 11 p.m. Eastern.

DAZN will be streaming Haney vs Linares in the U.S.A., Canada, U.K., and nearly 200 countries all over the world.

In the U.K., Haney vs Linares Fight Night event will start at 1 a.m. British Summer Time (BST), with Haney vs Linares expected to fight at approximately 4 a.m BST.

Watch the Haney vs Linares live stream while you’re traveling

Travel has been locked down for so long that many people are itching to go somewhere new as soon as they can. If that means international travel, it could make it hard to keep up with all the sports you were watching at home. Geographic limitations don’t have to mean that your streaming subscriptions look like they’ve lost all their value.

A VPN can be an easy way to make things work no matter where you may be. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network. Our VPN reviewers consider Express VPN a top option, with a great combination of ease-of-use, speed and security. Plus it comes with well regarded 24/7 technical support.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks.View Deal

How to watch Haney vs Linares live stream in the U.S. on DAZN

DAZN is a sports streaming service that offers an alternative to pay-per-view. In the past, Haney vs Linares might have been put on a premium movie channel you didn’t really want, or even a Pay-Per-View event for almost $100 for the night.

Now DAZN offers this fight night plus more boxing, MMA, and soccer as part of their regular subscription. DAZN also has new shows like JABS with Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora as well as The Ak & Barak Show. With over 100 fights in a normal sports year, including major promotions from Bellator, Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom USA and World Boxing Super Series, Combate Americas, DAZN is one of the main destinations for combat sports.

DAZN is available for $20 per month, or $100 per year. Boxing fans have a lot of major events to look forward to on DAZN now that fights have returned. They will have Jaime Munguia vs. Maciej Sulecki on June 19.

Haney vs Linares — The Main Event Preview

HANEY VS. LINARES SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times listed are Eastern. • Fight Night: 8 p.m. • Haney vs Linares: approx. 11 p.m. Fight Card (subject to change) • Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares • Chantelle Cameron vs. Meliassa Hernandez • Jason Quigley vs. Shane Mosley Jr. • Martin J. Ward vs. Azinga Fuzile • Khalil Coe vs. Nathaniel Todd • Reshat Mati vs. Gilberto Espinoza Zarate • Ramla Ali vs. Mikayla Nebel • Amari Jones vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs

Devin “The Dream” Haney (25-0) is the WBA regular lightweight champion, and he’s been looking for a tough challenge to prove he’s ready to take the next step in his career. He has been the WBC regular lightweight champion for almost two years, but his path to that title was a little strange. Haney beat Alfredo Santiago in November of 2019 to become the interim lightweight title holder, which set up a likely match against then champion Vasyl Lomachenko. Instead the WBC promoted Lomachenko to a new Franchise Champion status, and made Haney the regular champion. That meant he got the title without winning it in the ring, and it made him kind of a secondary champion.

Haney would love the chance to unify the belts, and for now that would mean taking on Teofimo Lopez soon. Lopez beat Lomachenko and unified all four belts, including the WBA franchise belt last year. Haney isn’t limited to just Lopez, as there are tons of big names in his weight range to make fights against, including Ryan Garcia or Gervonta “Tank” Davis. But he needs to prove himself worthy first, and that means defeating the tough veteran fighter he faces in this fight.

Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (47-5) is a two division world champion and the former WBA and The Ring lightweight champion, but he sees this fight as his last best shot to become champ again. This Venezuelen hero has had quite the career, winning multiple national amateur titles and fighting as a pro at five different weight classes. Linares won his first world title in 2007, beating Oscar Larios to win the WBC featherweight belt.

In 2014 he became a lightweight world champion, and his run at that weight class included two legendary wins with Anthony Crolla. In 2018, Linares finally ended his run as lightweight champion when he lost his belts to Vasyl Lomachenko. Linares has since bounced back, and he is coming into this fight riding back to back wins. With his experience as a former champion, Linares could not only test Haney but potentially take his title away.

How to watch Haney vs Linares live stream in the United Kingdom

If you're in the United Kingdom, boxing is a massively popular sport, so plenty of fans will be excited to live stream Haney vs Linares. DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and now that includes the U.K.

If you subscribe to DAZN in the U.K. for £1.99 a month, you can watch Haney vs Linares in the U.K. on May 8 and more action in the coming month.

How to watch Haney vs Linares live stream in Canada on DAZN

DAZN is available worldwide in over 200 countries, and that includes Canada. In Canada, DAZN has boxing along with action from the NFL, Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, MLB Network, MLS and so many more sports.

DAZN is available for $20 CAD per month, or $150 CAD per year, and it can be really valuable this fall with the return of the NFL. DAZN offers live NFL games in Canada as part of their service.

If you subscribe to DAZN in Canada, you can get a 30 day free trial and watch Haney vs Linares on May 29.