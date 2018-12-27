How to stream every college football bowl game

The postseason is set for this year's slate of college football games. And, no, we're not quite ready to crown Alabama yet again. There are games to be played. The question, of course, is when are the college football bowl games, and what channel are the games on?

OK, one other question — how the hell do you watch the final college football games of 2018 if you don't have cable? We've got answers for all that.

By the way: All times you read on this page are Eastern. You'll have to do the math yourself.

Get an over-the-air antenna

Normally an over-the-air antenna is the first answer we give folks when it comes to watching sports. But only four of the bowl games are on broadcast TV this year. Which games, you ask? These games:

North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State, noon, Dec. 15, ABC

Fresno State vs. Arizona State, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 15, ABC

South Carolina vs. Virginia, Noon, Dec. 29, ABC

Kentucky vs. Penn State, 1 p.m., Jan. 1, ABC

So if any of those games is your jam, you can get it for free via an over-the-air antenna.

The best over-the-air antennas

Really, though, streaming services are going to be your best choice this year. Other than those four games above, everything else is on CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN, or (a single game on) FS1.

The good news? ESPN (which is where you'll be watching most of the games) is on damned near every streaming service out there. So if you're already streaming, you're probably good to go. CBS Sports Network is also pretty readily available, as is FS1. You may have to upgrade from a bottom-end plan to watch your game. CBSSN, for instance, is on PlayStation Vue's second-tier plan, and ESPN is on Sling Orange but not Sling Blue, and FS1 is on Sling Blue but not Sling Orange — but all of the channels can be had.

And even better? All of these services have free trials. So if you really want to exercise frugality, sign up with a free trial, watch your game, and ghost once the final whistle blows.

Here's which channels are available on each streaming service:

PSVue DirecTV Now Sling TV Hulu Live YouTube TV Fubo HDHomerun CBSSN x x x x X ESPN x x x x x x ESPN2 x x x x x x FS1 x x x x x X

It's also worth noting that most of the streaming services also offer up your local broadcast channels, which also could bring ABC back into play. That varies depending on location, however, so you'll need to check on your own situation.

And that's it. Good luck to your team. And especially to Oklahoma.

Get a free PlayStation Vue trial

Get a free DirecTV Now trial

Get a free Sling TV trial

Get a free Hulu Live trial

Get a free YouTube TV trial

Get a free Fubo TV trial

Get a free HDHomerun Premium trial

Thursday, Dec. 27

Walk-On's Independence Bowl: Temple vs. Duke, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Temple vs. Duke, 1:30 p.m., ESPN New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Miami vs. Wisconsin, 5:15 p.m., ESPN Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt, 9 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Auburn, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

Purdue vs. Auburn, 1:30 p.m., ESPN Camping World Bowl: West Virginia vs. Syracuse, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia vs. Syracuse, 5:15 p.m., ESPN Valero Alamo Bowl: Iowa State vs. Washington State, 9 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 29

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan, Noon, ESPN

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Michigan, Noon, ESPN Belk Bowl: South Carolina vs. Virginia, Noon, ABC

South Carolina vs. Virginia, Noon, ABC NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Nevada, 1:15 p.m., CBSSN

Arkansas State vs. Nevada, 1:15 p.m., CBSSN Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 31

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech, Noon, ESPN

Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech, Noon, ESPN Hyundai Sun Bowl: Stanford vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., CBS

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., CBS Redbox Bowl: Michigan State vs. Oregon, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Michigan State vs. Oregon, 3 p.m. ET, Fox AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Missouri vs. Oklahoma State, 3:45 p.m., ESPN

Missouri vs. Oklahoma State, 3:45 p.m., ESPN San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Northwestern vs. Utah, 7 p.m. ET, FS1 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: NC State vs. Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Iowa, Noon, ESPN2

Mississippi State vs. Iowa, Noon, ESPN2 VRBO Citrus Bowl: Kentucky vs. Penn State, 1 p.m., ABC

Kentucky vs. Penn State, 1 p.m., ABC PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF, 1 p.m., ESPN

No. 11 LSU vs. No. 8 UCF, 1 p.m., ESPN Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 5 p.m., ESPN

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 6 Ohio State, 5 p.m., ESPN Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

January 7, 2019