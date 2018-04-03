How to subscribe to Sling TV

There absolutely is no reason that you shouldn't at least try Sling TV. I mean, it's the most popular streaming service for a reason, right? That and it's got a free seven-day trial.

Sling is available on every major piece of hardware, and it works with Chromecast, too. So you'll definitely be able to watch it in pretty much any situation.

The one big decision you're going to need to make regards just how much content you're going to want. Sling breaks things up into a couple of plans — you can subscribe to one or the other, or both — with a whole slew of add-ons available after that. You can get full details on that here .

Beyond that? There's just one other thing to do. Hit that link below.

Sign up for a FREE Sling TV trial!