How to watch Australia vs New Zealand Men's Rugby League World Cup game online

If you're interested in watching the Australia vs New Zealand game of the Rugby League World Cup, taking place on Friday, November 11, you're in luck, because we have all the information you need on how you can stream it live.

This is the first semi-final game of the tournament, with England playing Samoa the day after, and the winner of each match will go head-to-head one week later with the final taking place on November 19.

Whether you're a fan of either team in the cup, or simply want to keep up-to-date with these late-tournament games, here's how you can stream the New Zealand vs Australia match.

How to stream Australia vs New Zealand in the UK

In the UK, this Rugby League World Cup game is airing on BBC Two and BBC Three — this means you'll also be able to stream it on iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sports website and app.

You can find the BBC Sports website here and can find iPlayer's live TV streams here.

The game starts at 7:45 pm, though you can tune in early as the coverage begins at 7 pm.

How to stream Australia vs New Zealand elsewhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to stream Australia vs New Zealand in the US

In the US, the Rugby League World Cup is being aired on NBC Sports.

If you have a cable package that includes this channel, then you're sorted — certain live TV streaming services, like Hulu with Live TV and fuboTV, also offer the channel.

While NBC owns the streaming service Peacock, which does show many rugby games, the Rugby League World Cup games aren't being shown on the service.

Important information

Australia and New Zealand are actually playing each other twice — this article is about the men's game, but the women's teams played each other as part of the same tournament on Thursday.

The men's Australia vs New Zealand game will take place at Elland Road in Leeds, UK. England is the host of this year's tournament with games taking place in London, York, Manchester Sheffield and Newcastle.

The game starts at 7:45 pm local time, making it one of the latest-starting games of the World Cup.

Speaking strictly about the men's teams, both Australia and New Zealand are on winning streaks: the former beat Fiji, Scotland, Italy and Lebanon in the earlier stages of the cup, while the latter has seen off Lebanon, Jamaica, Ireland and Fiji.

Only one team can win on Friday though, which will end their opponent's streak. The winner will play whoever triumphs in Saturday's England vs Samoa match which takes place a day later at 2:30 pm local time.