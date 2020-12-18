How to watch Chelsea vs. West Ham in the Premier League from anywhere

Chelsea were devastated by Pedro Neto’s last-minute goal when they clashed with Wolverhampton Wolves on Tuesday, Dec. 15. They’ll be going into this match looking to end their recent run of losses and trying to ensure that West Ham don’t overtake them anytime soon.

Chelsea goes into Monday's game 6-4-3 on the season, having lost its last two matches and managing just two wins in its last five. They're right in the thick of things, though, at 23 points.

And West Ham isn't far behind, at 6-3-4 with 21 points. They've managed three wins in their last five, though, with a lone loss to Manchester United.

To make sure you don’t miss any of Monday's action, here’s how you can watch Chelsea vs. West Ham from anywhere in the world!

How to watch Chelsea vs. West Ham in the United States

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hopes to have American soccer superstar Christian Pulisic fighting fit by Monday night. If you’re an American fan following the Premier League, this is the last match until Dec. 26, so you definitely need to catch it wherever you can and make sure you don’t miss out on any of the drama.

To tune in, you’ll need to be watching NBCSN.

Chelsea vs. West Ham starts at 3 p.m. EST on Dec. 21 in the U.S.

Watch Premier League on Sling TV! Sling TV is one of the most affordable ways to watch live TV in the United States, and that includes the Premier League on NBCSN. You can find that sports channel on the Sling Blue track for $30 a month, but you might well want to check out Sling Orange as well — you can get both tracks for just $40 a month.View Deal

How to watch Chelsea vs. West Ham in the UK

Chelsea vs. West Ham is sure to be a nail-biting match, especially as West Ham will be looking to turn the tide following their most recent draw with Crystal Palace.

If you’re planning to watch the game in the UK, you’ll need to be tuned into Sky Sports.

The match will be live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

You can also watch Chelsea vs. West Ham via the Sky Now TV Sky Sports pass on NOW TV, with no cable fees whatsoever. You can choose between two different Sky Now TV Sky Sports passes , including a Day Pass for £9.99 or a Month Pass for £33.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 8:00 pm on December 21 in the UK.