How to watch Oregon vs. Utah Pac-12 Championship game

Oregon vs. Utah will be featured in the Pac-12 Championship Game and the regular season has all come down to this for these West Coast powerhouse teams. On the line are bragging rights and a trip to the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, against a Big Ten foe.

Fans will say TGIF when the action-packed championship weekend kicks off with this prime-time Friday night matchup. Gather around the TV for the Ducks vs. the Utes, because everyone wants to see this game live. Can Oregon avenge their loss to Utah from just two weeks ago?

This weekend of college football is stacked with great games. The Oregon vs. Utah game will be widely available to national TV audiences as well as on streaming. Read on for a quick matchup preview and how you can watch Oregon vs. Utah, Friday, Dec. 3.

Oregon vs. Utah matchup preview

The #10 Oregon Ducks (10-2) are the 2021 champions of the Pac-12 North Division, and they’ve had a solid season filled with great wins. An early win over Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State set expectations super high for Coach Mario Cristobal and his team. Then in October the Ducks lost to division rival Stanford and it became clear that a spot in the Championship game wasn’t going to come easily.

Oregon’s strength all season has been in their rushing game, led by Travis Dye’s 1036 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Even their quarterback Anthony Brown contributed on the ground, with nine rushing touchdowns to go with his 15 passing touchdowns. Their defense has been a game changer as well, led by sophomore safety Verone McKinley III, who has five interceptions on the season. Oregon was rolling through the second half of the season until they travelled to Utah on November 20th and suffered their second loss. That may keep them out of the CFB Playoffs, but it doesn’t have to stop them from the top Pac-12 prize. They just need to return the favor by beating Utah this weekend.

The #17 Utah Utes (9-3) dug themselves into a hole with a tough schedule early in the season, but credit head coach Kyle Whittingham for keeping the team together through three early losses. The team dropped back to back games on the road against ranked opponents BYU and San Diego State, then lost a late October shootout to Oregon State. Since then the Utes have won five in a row including that 38-7 blowout of Oregon two weeks ago.

Like Oregon, this Utah team has been led by an outstanding run game. Running back Tavion Thomas is fifth in the nation with 18 rushing touchdowns this season, and the team ranks 23rd in the nation in rushing yards per game. The Utes can still toss the ball around plenty, as starting quarterback Cameron Rising has over 2000 passing yards this season along with 17 touchdowns. Their 423 points scored as a team this season was second only to UCLA in the Pac-12.

That is the reason why Utah is the favorite at -2.5 against the higher ranked Oregon. Many expect to see more of the same game that these two played just days ago. But in sports, nothing is guaranteed.

How to watch Oregon vs. Utah Pac-12 Championship Game in the US

Oregon vs. Utah will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 3.

The game is set to air for a national TV audience in primetime on ABC. As one of the four major networks, ABC is on nearly every traditional cable/satellite pay-TV subscription service. If you’ve moved on to live TV streaming services instead, your local ABC station will usually be included on the likes of FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

If you're on the move you should still be able to watch the game on the ESPN app —if you're signed up for a traditional pay-TV or live TV streaming service.

The final way that you can watch the Oregon vs. Utah game live is by using a good, old-fashioned TV antenna to receive the local ABC station feed.

How to watch Oregon vs. Utah in the UK

BT Sport is the place to watch select college football games each week in the UK and this week Oregon vs. Utah makes the cut. BT TV subscribers can add BT Sport to their plan for £10, or consumers can sign up for BT Sports Pass as a standalone service for £25.

Oregon vs Utah kicks off at 1 am GMT on Saturday, Dec. 4.