How to watch the Carrie Underwood Christmas special

The Carrie Underwood Christmas special is official happening, folks. On Dec. 3, the country music superstar (really she's bigger than that, but we didn't want anyone thinking a thrash record is on the way) debuts My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood on HBO Max.

HBO says to expect "a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the joy and hopefulness of the holiday, as well as new original material from her first ever full-length Christmas album My Gift, which was released earlier this fall."

She'll be accompanied by a full band, and a live orchestra, which will be conducted by her longtime friend and musical director Rickey Minor.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Playtone and HBO Max to bring My Gift to life,” Underwood said in a press release. “Just like the album, I hope this special will help bring some much-needed joy and become part of the soundtrack to people’s holiday festivities this year as it streams throughout the season and beyond.”

The special also will include a duet with John Legend "Hallelujah," which also is on Underwood's "My Gift" album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Christian and Holiday charts. And we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at Underwood recording "Little Drummer Boy with her 5-year-old son, Isiah.

