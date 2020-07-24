How to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — BMO is the first in a series of new specials for HBO Max.

The critically acclaimed and Emmy award-winning Adventure Time concluded in 2018 after 10 seasons, countless comics, several video games, and even a card game. But we haven't seen the last of Finn and Jake!

Coming exclusively to HBO Max, Adventure Time: Distant Lands will feature four hour-long specials diving back into the lives of Finn, Jake, and their family and friends.

HBO Max HBO's new streaming service, HBO Max gives you access to all of HBO's content and so much more! With select content from TNT, TBS, Cartoon Network, and more, as well as original content, HBO Max is the only place to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands.



Get an HBO Max Subscription

What is Adventure Time: Distant Lands anyway?

As Adventure Time neared its end, the team moved away from largely unconnected episodes to miniseries, each made up of eight episodes to tell a single story. Adventure Time: Distant Lands is taking that concept one step further with a series of four hour-long specials. Each of these four specials will be focused on one or two characters from Adventure Time, telling stories of their lives since our heroes saved the Land of Ooo. These four specials will begin in 2020, with the first — BMO — premiering on June 25. (Read our full review of that one.)

The second special — Obsidian — is coming this fall.

BMO: After setting out on a mission to grow potatoes on Mars, BMO (that's pronounced "BEE-mo," for you new folks) finds himself taken off course by an alien creature named Olive. They land on an unfamiliar planet facing complete destruction, and it's up to BMO to save the day! Available June 25, 2020.

After setting out on a mission to grow potatoes on Mars, BMO (that's pronounced "BEE-mo," for you new folks) finds himself taken off course by an alien creature named Olive. They land on an unfamiliar planet facing complete destruction, and it's up to BMO to save the day! Available June 25, 2020. Obsidian: On a mission in the Glass Kingdom, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen meditate on their relationship. Airing in late 2020.

On a mission in the Glass Kingdom, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen meditate on their relationship. Airing in late 2020. Wizard City: In an attempt to relearn magic, Peppermint Butler enrolls in Wizard School, but when mysterious circumstances lead to Pep as the number one suspect, he must master magic to prove his innocence. Expected to air in 2021.

In an attempt to relearn magic, Peppermint Butler enrolls in Wizard School, but when mysterious circumstances lead to Pep as the number one suspect, he must master magic to prove his innocence. Expected to air in 2021. Together Again: Finn the Human and Jake the Dog reunite for the most important quest of their lives, but can they rediscover their brotherly bonds along the way? Expected to air in 2021.

A whole new adventure awaits 👸🧛🏻‍♀️ Adventure Time: Distant Lands Obsidian special coming soon to @HBOMax.⁣⁣#AdventureTime #AdventureTimeDistantLands #thefunwillneverend #Obsidian pic.twitter.com/KTzp7y8YhRJuly 24, 2020

You can watch the trailer for the first special, BMO here:

How do you watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands?

Unlike the rest of Adventure Time which aired on Cartoon Network and a number of streaming services, Adventure Time: Distant Lands is exclusively available on HBO Max.

It may eventually make its way to other services for purchase, but for the time being, the only place you can watch is HBO Max. As a plus, all of Adventure Time is currently available on HBO Max as well, so for a low monthly fee, you can watch it all and see the new specials.