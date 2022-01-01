How you can watch the 'Doctor Who' New Year's Day Special 2022 online.

Here's how to watch the Doctor Who New Year's Day special 2022 online from anywhere in the world.

The Doctor Who New Year's Day special 2022 will see the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Dan (John Bishop), and Yaz (Mandip Gill) returning for their first adventure after the events of the previous season, Doctor Who: Flux.

This special is the first of Jodie's final three adventures throughout space and time before a brand new actor becomes the 14th Doctor in 2022.

Titled Eve of the Daleks, this festive episode reunites the TARDIS trio with the Doctor's archenemies, the Daleks. The Doctor and her companions find themselves at ELF Storage on Earth on New Year's Eve, where two unlucky people are trapped in a time loop with a squad of Daleks armed with a menacing new weapon.

Will the Doctor manage to save Sarah (Aisling Bea) and Nick (Adjani Salmon) from a potentially endless loop of extermination at the hands of a deadly group of some of the universe's most terrifying aliens? Heres' how to watch the 'Doctor Who' New Year's Day special 2022 online anywhere in the world so you can find out...

How to watch the 'Doctor Who' New Year's Day special 2022 online in the UK

In the UK, the Doctor Who New Year's Day special will air on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer on New Year's Day at 7:00 pm. Check out our Christmas TV guide for more shows you should watch over the festive period.

How to watch 'Doctor Who' New Year's Day special 2022 online anywhere in the world

There's a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch the 'Doctor Who' New Year's Day special 2022 online in the US

The Doctor Who New Year's Day special 2022 will air on BBC America and on the AMC+ app in the United States.

Although it's not yet been officially confirmed, it looks like the special will air on New Year's Day at 8:00 pm EST in the US.