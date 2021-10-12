The NHL is back, and it has a multitude of new options for fans to watch, including streaming live games on Hulu. With brand new broadcast rights deals kicking off with TNT and ESPN, part of those agreements include Hulu offering both exclusive games (in tandem with ESPN Plus) and out-of-market games.

Since 2005, the NHL has had a broadcast home on NBC, but starting with the 2021-2022 season, TNT and ESPN are entering into seven-year deals that will have them share the broadcast rights for hockey’s regular and postseason, including alternating which network airs the Stanley Cup Finals. Each network is also putting a larger focus on streaming NHL games than ever before.

It is through this strategy that Hulu, which is owned by ESPN parent The Walt Disney Company, is getting to exclusively show 75 games during the regular season, as well as provide access to more than 1,000 out-of-market games.

To see the full schedule of NHL games that will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu, check out What to Watch’s How to Watch the NHL on ESPN Plus post. But continuing reading here to know just exactly how you can watch all the on-ice action Hulu has to offer this season.

How to watch the NHL on Hulu

We’ve all seen the commercials on TV saying that “Hulu has live sports.” That is true, but it does have an asterisk, as it should really be “Hulu with Live TV has live sports.” The live TV streaming service is required to stream any live sport action, including the NHL.

Hulu with Live TV is priced at $64.99 per month. In addition to all of its other offerings, a subscription to it will give viewers the ability to watch all 75 exclusive national games airing on ESPN Plus/Hulu on top of simulcasts of all regular season and Stanley Cup Playoff games that will air on ESPN, ABC and TNT. Not only can you watch the games, but you can also personalize your NHL viewing experience with Hulu with Live TV, selecting your favorite teams to easily find their games; record games; the ability to watch on up to two screens simultaneously (including mobile phones); and the ability to get push notifications alerting you when a game is about to start.

And for a limited time (offer expected to end on Oct. 28), you can actually get Hulu with Live TV at a discounted price. Hulu is currently offering the service at a $10 discount for three months for new customers, in addition to a seven-day free trial, making the monthly subscription $54.99 for the first three months.

You can watch even more hockey than the nationally televised games Hulu is offering if you opt to bundle your Hulu with Live TV subscription with ESPN Plus and Disney Plus, which can be done for a monthly fee of $72.99 (no discount is being offered for the bundle). In addition to all of the features you’d get with a standalone Hulu with Live TV subscription, consumers would also get in-app access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and be able to watch more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games.

Hulu with Live TV works on Android phones, tablets and select TV models; Apple TV (fourth generation or later); Google Chromecast; Echo Show; Amazon Fire tablets; Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick; iPhones and iPads; LG TVs; Nintendo Switch; Mac and PCs; PlayStation; Roku; Samsung TVs; Vizio SmartCast TVs; Xbox; Xfinity Flex Streaming TV box and Xfinity X1 TV boxes.