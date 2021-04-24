UFC 261 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute Prelims • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen • Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly Early Prelims • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu • Aori Qileng vs. Jeffrey Molina • Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi

UFC 261 has three big championship fights all in one night, so fight fans who also have the most popular streaming devices need to know how to watch UFC 261 on Roku. If you can’t get down to Jacksonville to see it live (or maybe we aren’t ready for that yet), it can be easy to set up your TV to stream these massive fights. If you want to watch UFC 261 on the greatest streaming devices, you can score an easy win with ESPN on Roku.

Roku devices come in a variety of price points and sizes. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is excellent, affordable, and small but any Roku will be able to stream the latest major night of MMA.

On April 24, UFC 261 is broadcasting a night filled with title fights live from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. The Pay-Per-View Main Event features three championship fights, headlined by a title fight rematch from last summer.

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (18-1) is has become one of the highest regarded and most feared fighters in the UFC, and last summer he quite literally stomped all over Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-14). Last time, Usman used his weight, power and tons of foot stomps to dominate Masvidal, who couldn’t get in a strike or a takedown. Can Jorge come up with a new gameplan?

You can also see the Women’s Strawweight champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili (21-1) defend against “Thug” Rose Namajunas (10-4) and Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) take on Jessica Andrade (21-8).

Learn how to watch UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 on Pay-Per-View

Now you just need to know how to watch it on your Roku. The only way to watch UFC 261 is on ESPN+, which is part of the ESPN channel. Before you can watch the fighters walk to the octagon, you'll need to get the ESPN channel on your Roku.

How to get the ESPN channel for Roku

Channels are available in the Roku Store, and they can be installed from the web or using the remote on your Roku device. You can sign in with your Roku account on the web and send the channel to your devices in a snap. Click here to get started .

The app should show up on your Roku once you are done. It's just like magic.

If you prefer, you can use your remote to install the channel on your Roku.

On the home screen, navigate to the Roku Channel Store in the main menu. Select the Search option. Use the on screen remote to type ESPN . The ESPN channel will appear in the results. Find it, and select Install this channel to complete.

Now you just need to get the ESPN channel logged in with your ESPN+ account, so you are ready to watch your Pay-Per-View purchase.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

That's all you need to do on your Roku. Now all you need to do is buy the UFC 261 Pay-Per-View so you're ready to watch on Saturday. Here are your options for seeing the big fights.