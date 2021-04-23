UFC 261 is bringing one of the most anticipated nights of title fights of 2021, so all the MMA fans want to learn how to watch Usman vs. Masvidal 2 live stream online. The UFC Men’s welterweight championship, Women’s strawweight championship, and Women’s flyweight championship are all on the line. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, capped off by a rematch of two of the biggest names in MMA.

In the Main Event, the “Nigerian Nightmare” is ready to give “Gamebred” another shot at the title and this time there will be no excuses. Usman expects to dominate yet again with his grappling and defenses, but Masvidal believes he’s found a way to break through and take the champ out.

You can stream it all as they box and brawl Saturday Night with UFC 261 Pay-Per-View featuring Usman vs. Masvidal 2 in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2?

UFC 261 will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 24, from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

UFC 261 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN2 and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6 p.m., with fights on both ESPN+ and ESPN2. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. on both ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Usman vs. Masvidal 2.

In the U.K., UFC 261 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 261 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 261 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 261 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN and ESPN2. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Welterweight fighters, when Alex Oliveira (22-9-1) takes on Randy Brown (12-4).

The UFC 261 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle.

You can get the UFC 261 Prelims from ESPN on the five largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to score ESPN and ESPN2. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN and ESPN2.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 261 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 — The Main Event Preview

UFC 261 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ESPN+ and ESPN2 • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal • Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade • Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman • Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute Prelims • Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown • Dwight Grant vs. Stefan Sekulic • Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen • Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly Early Prelims • Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad • Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu • Aori Qileng vs. Jeffrey Molina • Liang Na vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman (18-1) is the UFC Welterweight Champion, and the number two ranked fighter in the Men’s Pound-For-Pound rankings. There’s no reason to expect Usman to start stumbling anytime soon. He has a phenomenal record and resume, especially since joining the UFC. He is undefeated in the promotion, which started with his victory in The Ultimate Fighter 21 tournament. His last three fights are the stuff of legends. Usman won a highly anticipated title defense against Colby Covington by breaking Covington’s jaw and knocking him out in the fifth round.

Last July, Usman was originally scheduled to take on Gilbert Burns, but Burns tested positive for COVID-19. The show must go on, and Usman had to adjust to facing Jorge Masvidal on just six days notice. Burns manhandled Masvidal in their first fight, pinning and stomping him as he won another unanimous decision victory. Burns finally got his chance in February at UFC 258, but Usman was again too much for any challenger, knocking him out in the third round. Masvidal is sure to come into this fight more prepared after a full camp, but it isn’t clear what holes can be found in Usman’s game right now.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-14) is the fourth ranked contender for the UFC Welterweight crown, and he’s hoping for a better fight and a better outcome in this rematch. He took the last fight on short notice and it earned him a lot of credit for saving that main event. It also earned everyone big money by pulling in over a million pay-per-view purchases. Masvidal couldn’t get anything going in that fight because he couldn’t get Usman to strike with him but also failed to take Usman down. By the end of the fight, Masvidal was as frustrated as he was exhausted. What will Gamebred be able to do differently this time? Can he solve the puzzle that is Usman’s combo of powerful grappling and impeccable defense?

This event also includes two more UFC title fights! UFC Women’s Strawweight champion Zhang “Magnum” Weili (21-1) will defend her belt against her number one contender — “Thug” Rose Namajunas (10-4). Weili is coming off of a Fight of the Year type battle against Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and now she’s ready for her second title defense. Namajunas is a former champion and fierce striker, so she’ll have the firepower and nerve to go toe-to-toe with Weili.

This stacked Main Event card goes three fights deep with title matches. UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko (20-3) and challenger Jessica Andrade (21-8) will face off. Shevchenko already has four tough title defenses under her belt, and she’s looked unstoppable against any UFC women’s fighter not named Amanda Nunes. This will be just the second fight at flyweight for Andrade, and the long time UFC legend hopes to leave two recent losses behind at her previous weight.

How to watch UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 261 Usman vs. Masvidal 2 on your devices