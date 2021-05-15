UFC 262 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler • Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush • Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza Prelims • Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz • Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy • Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko Early Prelims • Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira • Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz • Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

UFC 262 is ready to hit the Lone Star State to crown a new Lightweight king, and fans who also love Alexa need to figure out how to watch UFC 262 on Amazon Fire TV.. Don’t wait until the fights are starting to make sure you have a streaming device you can rely on to stream the UFC Lightweight championship match. If you have a Fire TV device, you’ll find it simple to set everything up for the big fights.

On May 15, UFC 262 is broadcasting a night of MMA fights live from the Toyota Center in Houston. The Pay-Per-View Main Event is headlined by a fight to claim the vacant Lightweight championship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the UFC, and the Lightweight division is in search of a new king. Now two of the top four contenders will go toe to toe for the title. From one corner comes Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (30-8), who earned his first ever title shot by winning nine of his last ten bouts. From the other corner comes “Iron” Michael Chandler (22-5), a three time Bellator Lightweight champion who is in only his second UFC fight ever. Which one has what it takes to grab the strap?

Learn how to watch UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler on Pay-Per-View

Your key to seeing this night of fights is the ESPN app. Luckily, it's available on lots of streaming platforms, including the most popular devices and smart TVs.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the biggest streaming platforms, meaning you may have one in your home already. If not, they're easy and affordable to add to your streaming setup.

We're here to help you get the ESPN app installed on your Fire TV, and then get logged in with your ESPN+ account or Live TV streaming service credentials. Trust us; it's easier than you think.

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV

You can easily install the ESPN app onto your Fire TV using the Amazon Appstore in your browser. You can sign into your Amazon account on the web and load the ESPN app for Fire TV remotely.

The app should automatically install itself on your Fire TV device. If you have more than one Fire TV device, the website will even let you choose which Fire TV to use for the ESPN app. Make sure you click the Deliver button when you're ready to make the magic happen.

If you prefer to use your remote, you can install the ESPN app directly on your Fire TV device.

On the home screen, hold down the microphone button on your remote and say "ESPN app" . If you prefer to use an onscreen keyboard , you can go up to the Fire TV app menu. Select the magnifying glass icon to search. Use the on screen remote to type "ESPN" . The ESPN app will show up in your search results. Find the ESPN app and select Install to finish the process.

Once you've got the app installed, there is just one more thing you need to do. You should get your ESPN app logged in with your ESPN+ account and Live TV streaming service.

Open the ESPN App . In the navigation bar at the top of the app, highlight the settings gear icon in the right hand corner of the screen. Click to enter settings. Select and click to open Account Information . Choose either to Login to ESPN Account or Login to TV Provider , and follow the prompts.

Now your Amazon Fire TV is ready for all the elbows, striking kicks and Superman-punches. Best of all, this setup will stay ready from Fight Night to Pay-Per-View events as the UFC rolls on.

Ready to buy this Pay-Per-View event? Here's the pricing information you need to make your decision and order.