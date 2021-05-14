UFC 262 is ready to crown a new Lightweight champion for the first time in three years, so all the MMA fans want to learn how to watch Oliveira vs. Chandler live stream online. This UFC Pay-Per-View event is sure to be action packed from top to bottom, capped off by a fight between two of the top four ranked Lightweights.

In the Main Event, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement has left the UFC Lightweight title vacant, and two top contenders are facing off to claim it. On one side is Oliveira, who is a long time UFC fighter finally getting his first ever title shot. On the other side is Chandler, who is in just his second UFC bout but he has been a three-time champion in his long Bellator career.

You can stream it all as they kick, box, and brawl Saturday Night with UFC 262 Pay-Per-View featuring Oliveira vs. Chandler in the ESPN app.

When is UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler?

UFC 262 will be broadcast live on Saturday, May 15, from the Toyota Center in Houston.

UFC 262 will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, but you can see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims start things off at 6:30 p.m., with fights on ESPN+. Then the Prelims get going at 8 p.m. on both ESPN+ and ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, and it will be headlined by Oliveira vs. Chandler.

In the U.K., UFC 262 is available on BT Sport1HD which is a part of the BT Sport Pass. Coverage of the Prelims begins at 1 a.m. British time, and the Main Card starts at 3 a.m. British time. Replays of the entire card will be available the next day in the BT Sport app.

How to watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler

In the U.S., you can watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler on ESPN+ by purchasing the ESPN+ UFC 262 Pay-Per-View. You have a few options to choose from, and it breaks down like this.

In the U.K., UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler is available on BT Sports Pass for £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 262 Prelims in the U.S.

ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but the UFC 262 Prelims will be on ESPN+ as well as ESPN. This Prelims Card includes four fights including a bout between two Middleweight fighters, when Jacare Souza (26-9) faces off against Andre Muniz (20-4).

The UFC 262 Prelims on ESPN+ is also available as part of the Disney Bundle. For $12.99 you get access to the best sports action on ESPN+, the best family fun on Disney+, and the best TV hits and originals on Hulu.

You can get the UFC 262 Prelims from ESPN on the five largest live TV streaming services. Sling TV’s Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price to score ESPN. Fubo TV is new to the UFC game, as the live TV streaming service recently added ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV offers a nice free trial, and has the ESPN channels along with a few other sports-focused channels. You can also watch the UFC 262 Prelims on YouTube TV, and that could be better options for big time fans of other sports too because they offer a wider selection of other sports channels. Also AT&T TV is an option for fans who want ESPN and local sports networks as long as they don’t mind paying a little extra.

UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler — The Main Event Preview

UFC 262 SCHEDULE AND FIGHT CARD All times shown are Eastern time. • Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ • Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN • Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV • Post Show: Later on ESPN+ The full event fight card • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler • Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush • Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo • Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza Prelims • Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz • Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy • Jordan Wright vs. Jamie Pickett • Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko Early Prelims • Gina Mazany vs. Priscila Cachoeira • Kevin Aguilar vs. Tucker Lutz • Christos Giagos vs. Sean Soriano

Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira (30-8) is the third ranked contender for the UFC Lightweight title, and this is his first shot at a UFC championship. He’s also been one of the most active fighters in the promotion, with eight wins in eight fights over the last three years. Since returning to Lightweight, Oliveira has been 9-1 and steadily climbing up the rankings. In that stretch, he also scored seven Performance of the Night awards. Now after back to back wins over other ranked contenders, Oliveira is fighting for the vacant title.

Last October, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC after a perfect 29-0 record after beating number two contender Justin Gaethje, leaving behind the Lightweight Championship. Since then, the scramble has been on. The current top contender Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor back in January of 2021. Those two already have a rematch on the books, so neither will be available for a title shot until they settle the score. Now it’s Oliveira turn to try to extend his record number of submission finishes and win the title to crown his 11 year UFC career.

“Iron” Michael Chandler (22-5) is the fourth ranked contender for the UFC Lightweight crown, even though this three time Bellator Lightweight champion is in only his second UFC fight ever. He joined Bellator in 2010, just one year into his MMA career, and he won his first title there in 2011. He defeated another UFC Lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez, to claim that first belt. In his UFC debut back in January, he made quick work of Dan Hooker and earned a Performance of the Night award for his first round knockout. Now Chandler has the chance to add UFC champion to his long and distinguished career.

How to watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler in the U.K.

UK fight fans can watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler live stream on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For just £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

BT Sport Pass: £25 a month

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler starting at 1 a.m. BST. The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website.

How to watch UFC 262 Oliveira vs. Chandler on your devices