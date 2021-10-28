It’s a fight weekend, as UFC 267 is set to take place on Oct. 30 from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates, otherwise known as “Fight Island.” The main event for UFC 267 is a Light Heavyweight title bout between deafening champ Jan Blachowicz and the top contender Glover Teixeira. However, there are multiple fights on the card to get excited for.

With the fights taking place in the UAB, action for UFC 267 is starting at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Blachowicz vs Teixeira scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET.

Read on to find out how you can watch UFC 267 from anywhere, as well as the full UFC 267 lineup and a tale of the tape between Blachowicz and Teixeira.

How to watch UFC 267 in the U.S.

U.S. UFC fans are going to want to sign up for ESPN Plus if they don’t already have it, as the sports network’s streaming service will be the primary home for all of UFC 267’s action in the U.S.

ESPN Plus has a deal with UFC to carry live streams of many of its fights, but there’s an extra little something special with UFC 267, as watching the fight will not cost ESPN Plus subscribers any additional cost. Usually a pay-per-view fee is associated with big fights like this, but UFC 267 will just cost fans a $6.99 per month subscription to ESPN Plus (you can also bundle the service with Disney Plus and Hulu for a single monthly fee of $13.99).

In case you were wondering, in addition to UFC fights, ESPN Plus offers additional live sports, including the NHL, college football, boxing, La Liga, Bundesliga and even cricket, as well as original sports programming.

While ESPN Plus is the exclusive home for UFC 267, subscribers to UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 for a year commitment) can also get access to the fights.

How to watch UFC 267 in the U.K.

BT Sport is going to be the place to watch UFC 267 from the U.K., as it has exclusive rights for all UFC fights. However, like in the U.S., UFC 267 is not going to be a PPV event.

Coverage of UFC 267 will take place on BT Sport 2 starting at 5 p.m. local time, with the main event currently expected to start at 7 p.m.

Viewers can now get access to BT Sport with the BT Sport Monthly Pass, which costs £25 and provides, in addition to UFC fights, access to Premier League football and Premiership rugby.

How to watch UFC 267 from anywhere in the world

A number of other countries are getting ready for UFC 267, with multiple ways for viewers to tune in. In Canada, in addition to the fights being available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers, Shaw, Bell, Rogers, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus and Eastlink are providing PPV broadcasts of the fights for $64.99. Meanwhile, the DAZN streaming service is providing access to the event in Austria, Italy, Germany and Spain. UFC 267 is also available in Australia (through Kayo Sports) and New Zealand (through Sky Arenais) for AUD$54.95 and NZ$39.95.

Tale of the Tape: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

Blachowicz claimed the Light Heavyweight Championship when it was vacated by Dominick Reyes in 2020 and he has already successfully defended it once against Israel Adesanya. He will look to do so for the second time against Teixeira. Blachowicz, who hails from Poland, is 38 years old, has a career record of 28-8, is 6-foot 2-inches with a reach of 78 inches.

Teixeira, meanwhile, looks to finally take home the championship belt after having previously lost a title fight to Jon Jones in 2014. Teixeira is coming into the fight with a five-match winning streak. He also measures 6-foot 2-inches, though with a 76-inch reach. The 41-year-old Brazilian has a career record of 32-7.

Blachowicz is a -255 favorite to defend his title.

UFC 267 full card

Here is the complete fight schedule for UFC 267: